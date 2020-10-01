Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 100th Anniversary MotoGP Edition Launched In India

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 100th Anniversary Edition gets an updated version of the ‘Triton Blue’ paint scheme, with a dash of silver paint

Suzuki Motorcycles India has announced new paint options for the Gixxer. The new colour options are for the entire range – Gixxer 150, Gixxer SF 150, Gixxer 250, and Gixxer SF 250. The company has also launched a Special Edition model, to commemorate its 100th Anniversary.

The 100th Anniversary Edition Gixxer wears the company’s MotoGP colours. This paint option is essentially just an updated version of the ‘Triton Blue’ paint scheme of what was previously available on the Gixxer SF 250, but with the addition of silver paint on it. This paint option is inspired by Suzuki GSX-RR MotoGP race bike of the 60s.

In the new Anniversary Edition model, we see ‘Suzuki’ branding on the fairing, along with an ‘Ecstar’ vinyl underneath. The front section of the head and at the lower portion of the fairing are painted blue, along with the fuel tank and the pillion grab handles. The rest of the body panels are finished in silver, except for the centre panel, which is finished in black.

There are no changes to the mechanicals of the motorcycle. The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is powered by a 249cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine, which generates 26.5 PS and 22.2 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed sequential gearbox. The Gixxer 250 gets conventional telescopic forks at the front, and a monoshock at the rear.

The front tyre is a 110/70 unit, while the rear is a 150/60 unit, both shod on 17-inch blacked-out alloy wheels. The bike gets disc brakes on both wheels, with dual-channel ABS. Apart from that, it also offers LED lights headlamp cluster, LED taillight, and a full-digital LCD instrument panel.

Currently, the Gixxer SF 250 is priced at Rs. 1.76 lakh, while the new Anniversary Edition ‘Triton Blue/Silver’ paint option is priced at Rs. 1.77 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Also, the Gixxer SF 150 has a MotoGP-inspired colour scheme as well. However, it will simply be an updated version of the ‘Triton Blue’ colour option, and not the Anniversary Edition.