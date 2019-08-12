Suzuki Gixxer SF 150 MotoGP Edition vs Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 MotoGP Edition

The newly introduced Gixxer SF 250 MotoGP Edition features a new racing blue paint scheme with Team Suzuki Ecstar decals and pinstripes on the wheel

Suzuki Motorcycles India has been constantly in the news for the past couple of months. They launched the Gixxer SF 150 and the Gixxer SF 250 followed by the new Gixxer 150. Recently, they had introduced the SF 150 MotoGP Edition in India and now the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer has also added the SF 250 MotoGP Edition to their stable.

The motorcycle is already on sale and it gets the new racing blue paint scheme which looks attractive alongside the Team Suzuki Ecstar decals and pinstripes on the wheels which are inspired from the race-spec 2019 GSX RR that competes in the premier class championship. Besides the new attractive colour options, the rest of the features including the full LED headlamp and taillamp, fully digital instrument cluster, clip-on handlebars, split seats, etc are all identical to the standard SF 250 variant.

We compare the Suzuki Gixxer SF 150 MotoGP Edition Vs the recently introduced Gixxer SF 250 Moto GP Edition based on their specs and prices here:

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 MotoGP Edition vs Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 MotoGP Edition: Specification Comparison

The Gixxer SF 250 MotoGP Edition is powered by a 249cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke, fuel-injected engine. The unit paired with a 6-speed gearbox produces about 26 bhp of peak power 9,000 rpm and 22.6 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. The newly developed engine features Suzuki Oil Cooling System (SOCS) technology that is capable enough to compete with any liquid-cooled engines.

The oil cooling is not only cost-effective but also improves the fuel efficiency and performance of the motorcycle. Suzuki claims that they have developed this new oil cooling technology keeping the Indian market and conditions in mind.

The Gixxer SF 150 MotoGP Edition, on the other hand, is powered by the 155cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder fuel-injected, air-cooled SOHC engine. The unit paired with a 5-speed gearbox makes about 14 bhp of peak power at 8,000 rpm and peak torque of 14 Nm at 6,000 rpm.

This is the same unit that also powers the standard SF 150 and the newly introduced Gixxer 150 as well. For your information, the 155cc, single-cylinder engine is the same unit that used to power its predecessor as well. However, Suzuki does not offer the carbureted variant of the engine anymore.

The suspension duties of both the SF 150 MotoGP Edition and the more powerful SF 250 MotoGP Edition are handled by telescopic forks up front and a monoshock setup at the rear. The braking duties of both the Gixxer SF 250 Gixxer 150 and the newly launched MotoGP Edition motorcycles are taken care by disc brakes on both ends.

A dual-channel ABS is offered as standard on the Gixxer SF 250 while the SF 150 features a single-channel ABS as standard for the safety of the rider.

Specs Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 MotoGP Edition Suzuki Gixxer SF 150 MotoGP Edition Engine 4-stroke, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, SOHC, 4-valve 4-Stroke, single-cylinder, air-cooled, SOHC Displacement 249cc 155cc Power output 26 bhp at 9,000 rpm 14 bhp at 8,000 rpm Torque Output 22.6 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm 14 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm Gearbox 6 Speed 5 Speed

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 MotoGP Edition Price Comparison

The Moto GP Edition of the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is priced at Rs 1.71 Lakh (ex-showroom) which is almost the same as the standard colour option.

The Suzuki Gixxer 150 MotoGP Edition retails at Rs 1.10 Lakh (ex-showroom), The MotoGP Edition is almost Rs 1,500 more expensive than the standard variant which is priced almost Rs 1.09 Lakh (ex-showroom).

However, if we compare the Gixxer SF 150 MotoGP Editions pricing with the Gixxer SF 250 Moto GP edition pricing, then the Gixxer 150 MotoGP edition is almost Rs 61,000 cheaper than the more powerful Gixxer SF 250 MotoGP Edition. It is down to the choice of the customer whether he needs to buy the 250 cc or 150 cc Gixxer or not as both look brilliant on styling terms.