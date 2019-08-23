Suzuki Gixxer 250 vs Yamaha FZ25 vs KTM Duke 250: Specs Comparison

Find out how the newly introduced Gixxer 250 competes against two of the toughest 250cc rivals of its segment

Suzuki launched the Gixxer 250 in India recently. The Gixxer 250 naked variant is based on the fully faired Gixxer SF 250 and it shares the same underpinning and even the powertrain but it is almost Rs 10,800 cheaper than the fully-faired sibling.

The newly launched motorcycle provides a new option for those who are looking for a powerful entry-level 200 plus cc offering. The Gixxer 250 features few cosmetic changes that help to distinguish it from the smaller Suzuki Gixxer 150 that was also launched in the country not so long ago.

We are comparing the newly launched Gixxer 250 against its rivals the Yamaha FZ25 and the KTM Duke 250 here based on their styling, engine, suspension, brakes, and prices. We have added our verdict in the end to help the buyers choose between these streetfighters based on their requirements and budget.

Suzuki Gixxer 250 VS Yamaha FZ25 VS KTM Duke 250 Styling comparison

Like we already mentioned earlier the newly introduced Gixxer 250 is based on the fully faired Gixxer SF 250. It looks almost identical to the smaller Gixxer 150 but there are a few differences that help to differentiate it from its younger sibling. The Suzuki Gixxer 250 features a bronze engine cover, an engine cowl while it also gets a specially finished alloy wheel which too gets a Bronze finish to it.

The Gixxer 250 also features a full LED headlamp setup that looks a lot different than the fully faired Gixxer SF 250’s headlamp setup. The Gixxer 250 also gets a muscular fuel tank, split well-padded comfortable seat and a full LED taillamp as well. The motorcycle is available in two colour options including grey and black.

The FZ25 takes some of its styling inspirations from the FZ series but it gets a muscular looking fuel tank with extensions which looks sharp and goes well with the overall muscular design of the motorcycle. The motorcycle also takes its headlight and taillight styling inspiration from the MT series as well.

Just like its rivals here the FZ25 gets a fully-digital instrument console that provides some regular information like tachometer, speedometer, odometer, two trip-meters and values like average and fuel efficiency figures. The FZ 25 is available in 4 colour options including black (limited edition), matt black, dark matt blue and cyan blue.

The KTM Duke 250 shares some components with the 390 Duke including the fuel tank which can hold up to 13.5 Litres of fuel and the suspension setup. However, it gets a halogen headlamp set up towards the front to keep the prices competitive instead of full LED headlamp setup.

The Duke 250 also misses out on the TFT instrument cluster that is available in the International spec model instead gets the same LCD screen that can also be found on the Duke 200. The split seats, sharp tail section and an exposed trellis frame help give the Duke 250 a sportier appearance. The KTM Duke 250 is available in its signature orange and white colour options.

Suzuki Gixxer 250 VS Yamaha FZ25 VS KTM Duke 250 Engine Comparison

The Suzuki Gixxer 250 is powered by the same 249cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, SOHC, fuel-injected engine. The motor paired with a six-speed gearbox produces about 26 bhp of peak power at 9000 rpm and 22.6 Nm of peak torque at 7000 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

The engine gets Suzuki’s Oil Cooling System (SOCS) that has been developed specifically for the Indian market. The oil cooling system promises to reduce engine temperature and provide better fuel efficiency figures eliminating the need for an oil cooling system.

The Yamaha FZ25 is powered by a 249cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected, oil-cooled engine. The unit paired with a 5-speed gearbox develops about 20.6 bhp of peak power at 8000 rpm and 20 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. This is the same unit that also powers the Yamaha Fazer25 as well and well known for its smooth operation.

The KTM Duke 250 is powered by a 250cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine. The unit paired with a six-speed gearbox produces about 30 bhp of peak power at 9000 rpm and 24 Nm of peak torque at 7500 rpm. This Duke 250 is the more powerful motorcycle here when compared to its rivals. This is also the only engine that gets a complete liquid cooling system.

Suzuki Gixxer 250 KTM Duke 250 Yamaha FZ25 four-stroke, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, SOHC, fuel-injected motor single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected single-cylinder, fuel-injected, oil-cooled engine 249cc 250cc 249cc 26 bhp @ 9,000 rpm 30 bhp @ 9,000 rpm 20.6 bhp @ 8,000 rpm 22.6 Nm @ 7,000 rpm 24 Nm @ 7,500 rpm 20 Nm @ 6,000 rpm 6 speed 6 speed 5 speed

Suzuki Gixxer 250 VS Yamaha FZ25 VS KTM Duke 250 Suspension and brakes

The recently introduced Gixxer 250 uses a conventional telescopic suspension setup towards the front and a swing arm type monoshock absorbers at the rear. The braking duties are handled by a disc brake on both ends. A dual-channel ABS is also available as standard for the safety of the rider.

The Yamaha FZ25 too uses a telescopic fork towards the front and a swingarm monoshock suspension setup towards the rear. The braking duties of the motorcycle are handled by disc brakes on both ends (282mm towards the front and 220mm towards the rear). Just like its rival here, the FZ25 also gets a dual-channel ABS as standard for the safety of the rider.

The KTM Duke 250 is the only motorcycle in the list that gets an upside-down suspension setup towards the front sourced from WP and a monoshock setup towards the rear also sourced from WP. The motorcycle gets a 300mm disc brake towards the front and 230mm disc brake towards the rear. A dual-channel ABS is also available as standard for the safety of the rider.

Suzuki Gixxer 250 VS Yamaha FZ25 VS KTM Duke 250 Price comparison

The recently launched Gixxer 250 retails at Rs 1.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The Yamaha FZ25 is priced at Rs 1.36 lakh (ex-showroom). The KTM Duke 250, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 1.82 lakh (ex-showroom).

Suzuki Gixxer 250 VS Yamaha FZ25 VS KTM Duke 250 Comparison verdict

What makes the Yamaha FZ25 stand out amongst this list is its pricing. The FZ25 is the least expensive motorcycle amongst the trio. However, this is also the least powerful motorcycle in this comparison list.

The KTM Duke 250 is the most powerful and loaded motorcycle when you compare it with the Yamaha FZ25 and the Gixxer 250. The Duke 250 offers an upside-down suspension setup and monoshock sourced from WP, wider rear tyre and well-balanced chassis but it is also the most expensive bike here.

Suzuki’s newest entrant the Gixxer 250, on the other hand, is priced in between both the Yamaha FZ25 and the KTM Duke 250 and offers almost all the features that you look for in an entry-level 200 plus cc motorcycle. It gets a full LED headlamp and taillamp setup, a powerful engine, dual-channel ABS for the safety of the rider and a comfortable riding posture.

If someone is looking for a powerful 250cc motorcycle which not only looks good but comes loaded with all the features within a budget can get their hands on the new Gixxer 250.