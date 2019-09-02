Suzuki Gixxer 250 Vs KTM Duke 250: Specs Comparison

Find out whether the newly launched Gixxer 250 has what it takes or not to compete against its close rival the KTM Duke 250

Suzuki launched the Gixxer 250 in India recently. The new motorcycle shares most of its parts including the chassis, suspension, wheels and even the powertrain with the SF 250 full faired variant. The motorcycle is not only affordable but is also lighter than the full faired offering.

We are comparing the newly launched Gixxer 250 against its rival the KTM Duke 250 here…

Suzuki Gixxer 250 Vs KTM Duke 250 Styling Comparison

The Suzuki Gixxer 250 looks exactly like its smaller sibling the Gixxer 150. The motorcycle shares the same all-LED headlamp upfront while the sculpted fuel tank is also shared with its younger sibling. The Gixxer 250 features an LCD instrument cluster that offers plenty of information to the rider including an oil change warning, gear position indicator, tachometer, speedometer, two trip meters, and a digital clock.

The Gixxer SF 250 also gets a straight handlebar instead of clip-on handlebar unit while the split seat setup helps in adding a sporty feel to the naked streetfighter. The Gixxer 250 is available in two colour options-a combination of Metallic Matte Platinum Silver with Metallic Matte Black and a Metallic Matte Black option.

The KTM 250 Duke, on the other hand, shares many of its parts with the 390 Duke including the fuel tank which can hold up to 13.5 Litres of fuel and also the suspension setup. The front headlamp shape has also been inspired by the 390 Dukes headlamp but the 250 Duke gets a halogen headlamp setup while the 390 Duke features a full LED headlamp setup.

The motorcycle also features an LCD display instead of the full TFT instrument cluster. The raised split seat and sharp rear profile add a sporty appearance to the Duke 250. The Duke 250 is available with two colour options- signature white and orange.

Suzuki Gixxer 250 Vs KTM Duke 250 Engine Comparison

The Suzuki Gixxer 250 is powered by a 249cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, SOHC, fuel-injected engine this is the same motor that powers the Gixxer SF 250 as well. The motor paired with a six-speed gearbox produces about 26 bhp of peak power at 9000 rpm and 22.6 Nm of peak torque at 7000 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Suzuki claims that their oil cooling system has been developed especially keeping the Indian weather condition in mind.

The KTM Duke 250 is powered by a 250cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine. The unit paired with a six-speed gearbox produces about 30 bhp of peak power at 9000 rpm and 24 Nm of peak torque at 7500 rpm. The Duke 250 is a more powerful motorcycle compared to its rival here and also gets a more advanced liquid cooling system.

Specs Suzuki Gixxer 250 KTM Duke 250 Type four-stroke, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, SOHC, fuel injected motor single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected Displacement 249cc 250cc Power Output 26 @ 9,000 rpm 30 Bhp @ 9,000 rpm Torque Output 22.6 @ 7,000 rpm 24 Nm @ 7,500 rpm Gearbox 6 speed 6 speed

Suzuki Gixxer 250 VS KTM Duke 250: Suspension and brakes

The Suzuki Gixxer 250 uses a conventional telescopic suspension setup towards the front and a swing arm type monoshock absorbers at the rear. The braking duties are handled by a disc brake on both ends. A dual-channel ABS is also available as standard for the safety of the rider.

The KTM Duke 250 gets an upside-down suspension setup towards the front sourced from WP and a monoshock setup towards the rear. The motorcycle gets a 300mm disc brake towards the front and 230mm disc brake towards the rear. A dual-channel ABS is also available as standard for the safety of the rider.

Suzuki Gixxer 250 VS KTM Duke 250 Price Comparison

The recently launched Gixxer 250 retails at Rs 1.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The KTM Duke 250, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 1.82 lakh (ex-showroom).

Suzuki Gixxer 250 VS KTM Duke 250 Comparison verdict

The KTM 250 Duke offers a more powerful engine and is also the more loaded motorcycle amongst the duo. If you talk about styling, the 250 Duke looks attractive compared to the Gixxer 250 as its sharp edges and sleek headlamp combined with a sharp rear end make it more appealing.

However, where the Gixxer 250 actually scores is its pricing and daily usability. The Suzuki Gixxer 250 is priced almost Rs 23,000 less than the 250 Duke and is also a less aggressive motorcycle compared to the 250 Duke and is ideal for daily commute. For the people wanting to own a sporty motorcycle with an aggressive riding position, the 250 Duke will be the apparent choice for you.