Suzuki Gixxer 250 VS Honda CB 300R: Specs Comparison

Find out whether the Suzuki Gixxer 250 has what it takes to compete with the expensive Honda CB300R or not

Suzuki launched the Gixxer 250 in India recently. The naked streetfighter is approximately Rs 11,000 less expensive than its full-faired sibling. The naked Streetfighter variant is not only cheaper but is also comparatively lighter than the Gixxer SF 250. The newly introduced motorcycle provides a new option for those who want a powerful 200+cc offering within a budget.

We are comparing the new Suzuki Gixxer 250 against its rivals the Honda CB 300R here based on their styling, engine, suspension, brakes, and prices. We have also added our verdict, in the end, to help the buyers choose between these streetfighters based on their requirements and budget.

Suzuki Gixxer 250 VS Honda CB 300R Styling Comparison

The Suzuki Gixxer 250 is based on the Gixxer SF 250 fully-faired variant and thus it shares most of its parts with the SF 250. However, there are a few changes which help the buyers to differentiate between the two motorcycles. The Gixxer 250 gets an engine Bronze cover, an engine cowl and specially designed alloy wheels which too get a Bronze finish to it.

The motorcycle also features a full LED headlamp set up as well that looks identical to the unit found in the Gixxer SF 150. It also shares the same muscular fuel tank with the Gixxer SF 150 and the split seats. The motorcycle also features a full LED taillamp as well. The Suzuki Gixxer 250 is available in two colour options grey and black.

The Honda CB300R takes its entire styling cues from the Honda CB1000R which is the production variant of the Neo café racer concept. The CB 300R gets a round LED headlamp setup towards the front, sharp creases on the fuel tank and a step-up seat. The brushed metal finish on the tank shroud extension, blacked-out engine, and alloys add a premium feel to the motorcycle.

The CB300R also gets an LCD unit which provides some important information including speed, revs, fuel indicator, fuel consumption along with trip and odometer. Lastly, it also gets an upswept exhaust which gets some chrome treatment. The motorcycle is available in two colour options Candy Chromosphere Red and Matte axis grey metallic.

Suzuki Gixxer 250 VS Honda CB 300R Engine Comparison

The Suzuki Gixxer 250 is powered by the same 249cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, SOHC, fuel-injected engine. The motor paired with a six-speed gearbox produces about 26 bhp of peak power at 9000 rpm and 22.6 Nm of peak torque at 7000 rpm.

The motor gets Suzuki’s advanced Oil Cooling System (SOCS). The oil cooling system has been developed keeping the Indian weather condition in mind. The oil cooling system promises to reduce the engine heat and also helps improve fuel efficiency figures.

The CB300R is powered by a 286cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI motor. The unit paired with a 6-speed gearbox produces about 30 bhp of peak power at 8,000 rpm and 27.4 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The motorcycle produces 1 bhp and 0.1 Nm less power than its UK spec model.

Specs Suzuki Gixxer 250 Honda CB300R Engine Type four-stroke, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, SOHC, fuel-injected engine single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI motor Displacement 249cc 286cc Power output 26 Bhp @ 9,000 rpm 30 Bhp @ 8,000 rpm Torque Output 22.6 Nm @ 7,000 rpm 27.4 Nm @ 6,500 rpm Gearbox 6 Speed 6 Speed

Suzuki Gixxer 250 VS Honda CB 300R Suspension and brakes

The Suzuki Gixxer 250 uses a conventional telescopic suspension setup towards the front and a swing arm type monoshock absorbers at the rear. The braking duties are handled by a disc brake on both ends. A dual-channel ABS is also available as standard for the safety of the rider.

The Honda CB 300R uses a 41 mm USD forks up front and a 7-step pre-load adjustable monoshock at the rear. The braking duties of the motorcycle are handled by a 296 mm petal-type disc brake up front and a 220 mm petal disc brake at the rear. A dual-channel ABS is offered as standard for the safety of the rider.

Suzuki Gixxer 250 VS Honda CB 300R Price Comparison

The Suzuki Gixxer 250 retails at Rs 1.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The Honda CB300R is priced at Rs 2,41,989 (ex-showroom).

Suzuki Gixxer 250 VS Honda CB 300R Comparison verdict

The Honda CB 300R is a fully-loaded motorcycle that offers all the latest technologies and also adds a neo-retro café racer styling to the package. However, if you keep the price point in mind, then there is no denying the fact that the CB300R is an expensive single-cylinder 300cc motorcycle. The Suzuki Gixxer 250, on the other hand, is priced well within the budget and offers almost everything that buyers usually look for in a motorcycle of this segment.