Suzuki Gixxer 250 & SF 250 Recalled Over Excessive Vibration

Suzuki has recalled the Gixxer 250 naked streetfighter and SF 250 fully-faired motorcycles to fix an issue after customers complained of excessive vibrations. A total of 199 units are said to be affected by the issue. This includes Gixxer 250 and SF 250 motorcycles that were manufactured by the manufacturer between August 12, 2019 and March 21, 2021.

The issue has been caused because of improper positioning of the balancer drive gear. As per the details posted by the company on the Society of India Automobile Manufacturers Association or SIAM India’s Voluntary Recall Information page, this issue was caused because a supervisor failed to use the template for marking matching positions for the balancer drive gear.

As a result, the markings were misaligned, altering the position of the balancer drive gear which ends up causing excessive vibration. It should be noted that the issue will not affect the functioning of either of the two motorcycles, but it is estimated that this problem could lead to the loosening or breaking of two out of the six tail lamp mounting lugs because of increased vibration.

Suzuki Motorcycle India will carry out the inspection and replacement of the faulty part absolutely free of cost. Powering both the motorcycles is the same 249 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected oil-cooled engine that put out 26.5 PS of max power at 9,300 rpm, and 22.2 Nm of peak torque at 7,300 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed transmission.

The motorcycles get a telescopic fork at the front, coupled with a mono-shock at the back. Both the bikes come equipped with front and rear disc brakes with dual-channel ABS as standard. On the feature front, the Gixxer 250 range gets an LED headlamp, LED tail lamp, along with a fully digital instrument cluster.

The Suzuki Gixxer 250 is currently priced at Rs 1,67,700, while the Gixxer SF 250 is available in two trims – standard and Moto GP, which are priced at Rs 1,78,400 and Rs 1,79,200 (all prices, ex-showroom New Delhi) respectively. The former rivals the Bajaj Dominar 250, KTM 200 Duke as well as the Yamaha FZS 25, while the latter puts up against the KTM RC 200 in the Indian market.