Suzuki Gixxer 250 Prices Up While Dominar 250 & FZ25 See Big Price Drop

With almost everyone slashing the prices of their offerings, Suzuki Gixxer 250 now sees a price hike, becoming one of the most expensive products in the segment

The internet is filled with news that an automaker has hiked the price of one of its offerings. Well, Suzuki Gixxer 250 has also joined this list. However, this is quite astonishing as the other products in its segment have observed massive price cuts. The Japanese 2-wheeler manufacturer has revised the prices of the Suzuki Gixxer 250 by Rs. 3,500.

With the hike, Suzuki Gixxer 250 now retails at a price tag of Rs. 1,71,200 (ex-showroom Delhi). Its faired sibling, Gixxer SF 250, on the other hand, costs Rs. 1,81,900 (ex-showroom Delhi) and its MotoGP variant is now priced at Rs. 1,82,700 (ex-showroom Delhi). In comparison, its key rivals –Yamaha FZ 25 and Bajaj Dominar 250, have observed a massive reduction in their prices to stay competitive in the market.

The price of Yamaha FZ 25 has been reduced by Rs. 18,800, and it now is on sale at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 1,34,800. Moving over to the Bajaj Dominar 250, its price has been recently slashed by Rs. 16,500, making the effective ex-showroom price come to Rs. 1.54 lakh.

Well, this decision from Suzuki might cost them a fortune. The price hike makes the Gixxer 250, the most expensive offering among this trio. Talking of the specifications, the Gixxer 250 is powered by a single-cylinder motor that spits out 26.13 Bhp and 22.2 Nm of max outputs. The gearbox is a 5-speed unit here, and the engine uses a distinctive oil cooling method.

Powering the Dominar 250 is a 250cc single-cylinder motor that is sourced from Duke 250. With twin spark plugs, the Dominar 250’s motor can churn out 26.6 Bhp and 23.5 Nm. The power is filtered to the rear wheels via a 6-speed gearbox and gets a slipper clutch with assist function.

Moving over to the Yamaha FZ 25, it gets an oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine that develops 20.8 Bhp of peak power and 20.1 Nm of max torque. With a 5-speed gearbox onboard, the FZ 25 is the least spec’d of the lot.