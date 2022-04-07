Suzuki Gixxer 250 Based Adventure Bike Teased Again; Launch Soon

Suzuki Gixxer 250 based adv is expected to be powered by the familiar 249 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled fuel-injected engine

Since the beginning of this month, Suzuki Motorcycle India Limited has been teasing a new motorcycle. With adventure and exploring new places being emphasised, it is little in doubt that the upcoming model will be an adv. But what will be its engine capacity? Is it a global product? Is it a high-end V-Strom? Or the long-awaited V-Strom 250?

Courtesy of the first three teaser images, we were brought to a conclusion that it could be a V-Strom as the Japanese manufacturer advertised it as the ‘Master’ in global markets often but the questions surrounding its market positioning have been looming large. With Suzuki promising that the adventure motorcycle will be launched soon, more details have emerged courtesy of a new teaser video.

We do expect the motorcycle to carry the V-Strom name and it will more likely be based on the same architecture as the Gixxer 250 naked streetfighter and Gixxer SF250 supersport. The video of the motorcycle sliding around shows a dual-port side-mounted exhaust system similar to the quarter-litre duo and perhaps similar-looking wheels with a different rim tape.

Another hint is the visual of the powertrain with a bronze finish and the layout looks pretty identical to the Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250. The duo is decently received in the market but compared to their rivals, the sales numbers have not been brilliant. Thus, adding a new motorcycle to a burgeoning space will save up costs by utilising familiar cycle parts.

The Suzuki V-Strom 250 could be powered by the same 249 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled fuel-injected engine producing a maximum power output of 26.13 bhp and 22.2 Nm of peak torque, and it could be paired with a six-speed transmission, having closer gear ratios to suit its Adv characteristics. The telescopic front forks and rear monoshock suspension should have long travel nature.

In addition, a dual-channel ABS system will be offered. Other expected features are a tall windscreen, an all-digital instrument cluster with gear position indicator, Bluetooth connectivity and navigation, side-stand engine cut-off function, hazard lamps, round-shaped LED headlamp, tail lamp and indicators, an upright handlebar setup, etc. The upcoming adv is expected to rival KTM 250 Adventure and it could cost around Rs. 2.3 lakh (ex-showroom).