Suzuki eWX Is A Futuristic Wagon R Like EV With 230 Km Range

The Suzuki eWX concept is claimed to have a driving range of 230 km and is said to be a fun and practical mini wagon

Suzuki will showcase a host of electric mobility solutions at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 in Tokyo between October 26 and November 5. It includes a close-to-production version of the eVX concept, a mini-commercial BEV van and the eWX, termed the mini wagon EV. It will have an overall length of 3,395 mm, a width of 1,475 mm and a height of 1,620 mm.

The Suzuki eWX concept is said to be ‘a crossover of fun and practical mini wagon’ unique to the Japanese brand and is endorsed to support ‘people’s daily lives with clean and simple body shape of an EV’. In short, the eWX is emphasised to have everyday usability while being sustainable. Suzuki has claimed that it will have a driving range of 230 km on a single charge.

However, Suzuki has not revealed the battery and electric motor options for the eWX concept. The Wagon R like silhouette with tall pillars and boxy proportions while the neon highlights reminisce the Mini Electric concept. The upright front fascia comprises C-shaped lighting units connected by LED light bars and the illuminated Suzuki logo sits in the middle.

The neon highlights can be seen on the front bumper with vertical intake gaping and grey inserts at the centre add to the unique look. The window frame, wing mirrors and alloy wheels get neon accents as well. The rear gets a similar styling as the front but with the red highlights on the bumper and the glass panel gives a frameless look to the eWX concept.

The interior boasts a square-shaped two-spoke steering wheel with a chrome-finished Suzuki badge, minimalistic buttons below the widescreen display, unique plus and minus signs on the dashboard, different textures on the door pad and dash, a small console disconnected from the dashboard giving a floating look with buttons for power windows and other functions.

In a similar fashion to the exterior, the cabin features neon highlights even on the dashboard as well as the seats. We do expect some of these features to make their way to production.