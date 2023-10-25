Suzuki eWX Debuts – A WagonR Styled Small EV With 230 Km Range

The Suzuki eWX concept has a claimed range of 230 km and is expected to hit the production lines in the coming years

Suzuki has unveiled a number of new concepts at the ongoing Japan Mobility Show 2023 in Tokyo. Opened for press today, the new-gen Swift concept, more evolved version of the eVX electric SUV concept and the eWX are the main attractions. Additionally, Suzuki has also displayed future vehicles pertaining to commercial segments on its home motoring show.

The Suzuki eWX will play a key role in the brand’s transition towards full-on electrification as it will appeal to customers living in cities in majority as the small footprint, affordability and driving range will take the centre stage. In markets like Japanl, where Kei cars are proven to be successful, the eWX could be the next logical step forward.

The eWX has an overall length of 3,395 mm, a width of 1,475 mm and a height of 1,620 mm and is endorsed to be a mini wagon EV. It is a mixed bag of multiple facades as it is claimed to be a crossover of ‘fun and practical mini wagon’ falling in line with Suzuki branded small cars. Suzuki intends to offer a practical EV with everyday usability and the concept acts as a definitive preview.

Suzuki has confirmed that the eWX concept has a driving range of 230 km on a single charge, further emphasising its city habitat. The design takes plenty of inspiration from the Wagon R as the tall pillars and boxy outlook make the eWX concept, a futuristic WagonR EV and apparently, Suzuki has plans to electrify most of its popular ICE range in the coming years.

Some of the exterior highlights of the Suzuki eWX concept are C-shaped lighting elements connected by LED light bars at the front, illuminated Suzuki logo, neon finishes on the bumper, window frame, ORVMs and alloy wheels and red highlights on the rear bumper. The cabin gains compact two-spoke steering wheel and a widescreen display.

Just as the exterior, the cabin of the eWX features neon highlights on dashboard, inner door handles and seats, along with a floating centre console with buttons for power windows, a rotary dial, peculiar signs on the upright dashboard.