Suzuki eVX With Updated Looks Previews 1st Maruti Suzuki Electric SUV

The Suzuki eVX concept showcased at the Japan Mobility Show gives a preview of Maruti Suzuki’s first electric SUV bound for 2025

At the ongoing Japan Mobility Show 2023 in Tokyo, Suzuki has revealed the more evolved version of the eVX concept, which made its world premiere at the 2023 Auto Expo earlier this year. The production-ready eVX will likely be unveiled in late 2024 before the Indian market launch sometime in 2025. It will also give rise to a Toyota sibling.

The concept boasts a close-to-production look this time around as it has been updated. The front end features a shut-off grille with sharp LED headlamps and Y-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights. A prominent black cladding on the bumper houses the skid plate and it has a wider air intake and twin horizontal LED lighting elements.

The cladding extends to cover the wheel arch cladding and runs along the sides to the rear giving a muscular stance to the electrified SUV. The exterior also comes with a slightly sloping roofline and blackened pillars giving a two-tone appearance as well as a floating profile with an integrated roof spoiler while the rear gains triple LED tail lamp signatures.

Other highlights are black lower door trim with silver inserts, sporty-looking alloy wheels, machined wheels, a curvy bonnet with creases, eVX wording in the middle of the sculpted bootlid, horizontal reflectors on the rear bumper and a prominent skid plate. The eVX concept measures 4.3 m long, 1.8 m wide and 1.6 m tall and the interior has taken a minimalistic approach.

It comes with large-sized vertical AC vents, a futuristic two-spoke steering wheel, landscape oriented screen acting as infotainment and instrument cluster, a sweptback dashboard design, a floating centre console with a rotary dial, wide bucket seats, panoramic sunroof and touch-based controls.

The production-spec Maruti Suzuki eVX will take on the forthcoming Hyundai Creta EV, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra XUV.e8, Kia Seltos EV, etc. It will sit on Toyota’s 27PL dedicated skateboard architecture and it will be sold in single and twin electric motor setups. Suzuki is considering exporting the eVX from India to several global markets as well. It will be equipped with a 60 kWh battery pack with a claimed driving range of over 550 km.