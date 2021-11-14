Suzuki Ertiga Sport FF Unveiled At GIIAS 2021 – Walkaround Video

Suzuki Ertiga Sport FF features an aggressive body kit and a dark-themed interior, but no performance upgrades

Japanese carmaker Suzuki has officially debuted a new variant of the Ertiga at the 2021 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show. Dubbed ‘Ertiga Sport FF’, the new model gets plenty of visual enhancements, to both the interior and exterior of the MPV. Here, we have a walkaround video, which gives us a thorough look at the Sport FF variant of the Ertiga.

The video has been uploaded by AutonetMagz, an Indonesian automotive media house. Here, we see that the Ertiga Sport FF gets a sporty body kit, consisting of a front bumper skirt, side skirts, and a rear bumper skirt, which are all body-coloured with black and red accents. The vehicle also gets inverted L-shaped LED DRLs near the front fog lamps.

The front grille is new as well, featuring a full gloss black finish with a chrome-plated logo in the centre. The vehicle also gets 15-inch machine-cut alloy wheels, which look brilliant. The Sport FF is only available in one exterior paint option – white with black roof. The A, B, and C pillars are also blacked out, along with the ORVM (which also gets sporty red accents).

We also see vinyls near the bottom of the doors, which add a sporty touch to the MPV. At the rear, we see a chunky roof-mounted spoiler with an integrated stop lamp. The chrome strip running horizontally between the taillights has been replaced by a red one. Also, the rear bumper gets faux diffuser treatment.

The interior of the vehicle features a sporty black theme. The dashboard gets faux wood inserts for a premium feel, while the upholstery gets red stitching. The features on offer here include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, keyless entry and go, multi-function steering wheel, automatic climate control, rear parking camera, etc.

Powering the Suzuki Ertiga Sport FF is a 1.5L NA petrol engine, with 105 PS of peak power, the same as the regular Ertiga. It can be paired with a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque-converter automatic transmission, both of which send power to the front wheels.

It doesn’t seem like Maruti Suzuki will be introducing the Ertiga Sport FF in India. Here, we already have the XL6, which is a more premium version of the Ertiga, and the sports/sports-style MPV segment doesn’t yet exist in our market.