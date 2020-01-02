Suzuki Burgman Street 150 To Debut At Auto Expo 2020?

It is being said that the Suzuki Burgman Street 150 cc model would mark its debut at the Auto Expo 2020 that is scheduled to take place early next month

Suzuki Motor India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) has been quick with tasting success with the Suzuki Burgman Street 125 maxi-style scooter that debuted at the Auto Expo 2018. Now, rumours abound that the motorcycle manufacturer is readying its next model in the Burgman range for a debut at the Auto Expo 2020.

The model in question here is the Suzuki Burgman Street 150, which will be basically a more powerful sibling of the bike manufacturer’s current maxi-style offering. In terms of pricing and engine displacement, the Suzuki Burgman Street 150 will be seen locking horns with the Aprilia SR160 but given the unique styling, the new model won’t have a direct rival right from its debut.

Other models that the scooter would, however, rival include the 150cc variants of the Piaggio Vespa and the Suzuki Access 150. In all likelihood, the Suzuki Burgman Street 150 would look similar to the 125cc version.

Therefore, the Suzuki Burgman Street 150 is likely to come with elements such as full LED headlamps and a windscreen at front, along with an all-digital instrument console, stubby exhaust and a sleek taillamp unit.

Also, the Suzuki Burgman Street 150 is rumoured to become an export-model for the local subsidiary of the Japanese bike manufacturer giant. It’s also being said that the advent of the new model will mark the end of the road for the current Burgman Street 125.

The present-day version of the Suzuki Burgman Street 125 will be replaced by an updated model that will feature a BSVI-compliant engine. This is the same engine that already powers the updated, BS-VI-compliant, Access 125. The motor outputs a maximum power of 8.7 PS and a peak torque of 10 Nm. The engine benefits from fuel injection.