Suzuki Burgman EV Expected To Be Unveiled On November 18

Suzuki Burgman EV has been spied road testing multiple times in India, and the e-scooter will have the same styling as its IC engine counterpart

Suzuki Motorcycle India is planning to introduce a new product on Nov 18, 2021, and it has forwarded “block your date” invites for the same. The brand has been working on an electric version of Burgman Street, and we believe that the electric scooter is set to debut on this date. The e-scooter has already been spied multiple times on Indian roads in production-ready form.

In terms of design, Suzuki Burgman electric will be identical to the regular (petrol-powered) Burgman Street, as revealed by spy pictures. It will get a wide front apron, sporty-looking headlamps, a long single-piece seat, a large pillion grab rail, and a sleek but wide taillamp cluster. To differentiate it from the petrol version, the Burgman EV will get blue highlights on the body.

The electric scooter will also get telescopic front forks and dual rear shock absorbers, along with a 12-inch alloy wheel at the front and a 10-inch alloy wheel at the back. The braking duties will be handled by a disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear. Regenerative braking tech might also be offered here.

Other features on offer will include LED lighting, a tall-ish front visor, and a fully-digital LCD instrument cluster (with smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth). Details about the electric powertrain are a complete mystery at the moment. Keeping the competition in mind, we expect the Burgman EV to offer at least 100 km of range on a single charge.

Suzuki Burgman EV will likely have a price tag of around Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom) when it launches. Its rivals in the Indian market will consist of Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube, Ather 450X, Ola S1/S1 Pro, etc.

The electric two-wheeler segment saw a lot of new entries this year, and we expect this trend to continue for a while. With rising fuel prices and the push for electrification, the popularity of electric vehicles is on a steady rise among buyers in India. As such, it would be a smart decision on Suzuki’s part to enter this market space.