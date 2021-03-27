Suzuki Burgman Electric Scooter Spotted Again Ahead Of Launch

Suzuki Burgman electric scooter is expected to be launched in India in the second half of 2021; could rival Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube among others

It is no secret that two-wheeler manufacturers are looking to enter the electric scooter space in the near future and the ones having the first mover advantage could have an upper hand over their rivals when things really heat up. Suzuki is one of the brands actively working on an electrified scooter based on the popular Burgman Street 125.

Here we show you more pictures of the test mule spotted undisguised again. The Japanese company has been testing the Burgman-based electric scooter for many months now. The Burgman Street 125 is one of the top-sellers for Suzuki and the zero-emission version based on it could help in drawing more customers.

However, having a good range and pricing are key aspects for its success. The information regarding the underpinnings of the e-scooter is not officially known yet. It could be pitched against Bajaj Chetak EV, TVS iQube and Ather 450X in the domestic market. The spy shots show a white body colour with blue accents signifying its no-tailpipe-emission credentials.

Just as the Burgman Street, it has a maxi scooter look with the presence of a prominent front fascia, tall windscreen setup and muscular body panels and wide seat for rider and pillion. The Suzuki Burgman electric scooter is expected to boast an all-digital instrument cluster with possible Bluetooth connectivity, a large front loading area, black alloy wheels, single-piece grab rail, LED headlamp, LED tail lamp and LED turn indicators, etc.

The suspension springs and grab rail are done up in black colour while the foot pegs are alloy made. The tyre hugger and rear fender are noticeable design differences compared to the IC-engined sibling.

Expect the launch of the electrified Suzuki Burgman to happen around the latter half of this year in India. Its fellow compatriot Honda is reportedly working on an electric scooter based on the PCX while Hero MotoCorp and TVS Motor Company appear to have electric scooters on their own in the pipeline as well.