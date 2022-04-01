Suzuki Avenis 125 Standard Edition Launched At Rs. Rs. 86,500

Suzuki Avenis 125 Standard Edition continues to be powered by a 125 cc air-cooled engine producing a maximum power of 8.7 PS and 10 Nm of torque

Suzuki Motorcycle India has today announced the launch of the Standard Edition of the well-received Avenis 125 scooter. The model has been a regular feature in the top ten monthly scooter sales charts in recent months and earlier it was introduced with the Ride Connect Edition and Race Edition.

The Japanese manufacturer has noted that the Avenis 125 has become a high demand product in just the third month of the commencement of its deliveries across the country. To cater to the increased customer expectations, Suzuki has now launched a new variant known as the Standard Edition and is priced at Rs. 86,500 (ex-showroom) – around Rs. 3,000 cheaper than the other variants.

The Standard Edition of the Avenis 125 comes equipped with an external hinge type fuel cap for the ease of re-fuelling, large under-seat space, motorcycle-inspired rear turn indicators, body-mounted LED headlamp and LED tail lamp, etc. With no performance changes, a single-cylinder 125 cc fuel-injected air-cooled engine is utilised.

The powertrain develops a maximum power output of 8.7 PS at 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm of peak torque delivered at 5,500 rpm and is paired with a CVT automatic transmission. The Avenis 125 has a kerb weight of 106 kilograms. Speaking of the launch, Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd., said:

“It turned out to be true as we got phenomenal response from the customers for Avenis. In fact, today Avenis has become one of the high selling products from the house of Suzuki Motorcycle India. The introduction of the Standard Edition of Avenis is an effort from the company to provide Gen Z customers with more options to choose from.”

The Suzuki Avenis 125 Standard Edition without the race-inspired MotoGP graphics and connect features can be had in colours such as Metallic Matte Fibroin Grey / Metallic Lush Green, Pearl Blaze Orange / Glass Sparkle Black, Metallic Matte Black / Glass Sparkle Black and Pearl Mirage White / Metallic Matte Fibroin Grey.

The Suzuki Avenis 125 competes against TVS Ntorq 125, more expensive Aprilia SR 125, Honda Grazia 125 and Yamaha RayZR. It comes with motorcycle-inspired split grab rail, sporty muffler cover and body graphics, speedy looking alloy wheels, Suzuki branding on the floorboard, and so on.