Suzuki Adds A New Colour Option To The Burgman Street 125

Suzuki Burgman Street 125 just received a new paint scheme – Pearl Suzuki Medium Blue – which brings the total paint options to five

Earlier this year, Suzuki introduced a new paint option for the Burgman Street 125 with the launch of the BS6 model, called Matte Bordeaux Red. Now, to liven-up things up a bit, the scooter has been given yet another paint option – Pearl Suzuki Medium Blue. Now, the total paint options are five, with the other three options being previous Pearl Mirage White, Matte Black, Matte Fibroin Grey.

Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said “Burgman Street is one of the premium flagship scooters from Suzuki Motorcycle India. To further accentuate its bold and sporty look, we have introduced the Pearl Suzuki Medium Blue No. 2 colour edition of Burgman Street.”

With the new paint scheme, Suzuki aims to improve the sales of the Burgman in India further. “It is our constant endeavour to bring in new variants to our products and offer the best features to our young discerning customers”, he continued, “We are confident that this new colour will find appeal especially amongst the youth given the sporty look for enhanced road presence.”

The Burgman Street 125 is a premium small capacity maxi-scooter, powered by a 124.0cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine. This motor produces a maximum power of 8.7 PS and 10 Nm of peak torque, and comes paired to a CVT, just like all other automatic scooters in our market. The scooter’s styling is its major draw, as it looks sportier and more handsome than the regular bunch of commuter-friendly scooters out there.

There is a lot of premium equipment on offer on the Burgman Street 125. The scooter sports LED headlamps, LED taillights, a fully digital instrument cluster. Apart from that, it also gets telescopic front forks, smartphone charging socket, front disc brake, and alloy wheels, along with aluminium footpegs and a single-piece grab rail for the pillion.

The Suzuki Burgman is priced at Rs. 79.700 (ex-showroom, New Delhi), which is slightly steep for its segment, but considering its premium design and equipment, the scooter does make a strong case for itself. Its main rivals in our market include the Honda Activa 125, TVS Ntorq, and Vespa SXL 125.