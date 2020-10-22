Suzuki Across (Rebadged Toyota RAV4) Launched In The UK

The official prices of the new Suzuki Across have been revealed for the UK market, and the vehicle will go on sale there next month

Suzuki ACross was internationally unveiled earlier this year, and the vehicle will go on sale in the UK next month. The Japanese carmaker has announced its price beforehand though; the vehicle will be available in a single trim initially, priced at £45,599. Suzuki has also stated that the ACross will have limited availability during the first year.

The Suzuki crossover will have an impressive list of features, including heated seats (front and rear), heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, powered tailgate (with gesture control), and a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The vehicle will also offer leather seats, LED headlights, LED DRLs, and 19-inch blacked-out alloy wheels.

The exterior styling of the ACross resembles that of its donor vehicle, the Toyota RAV4. The front end has been completely redesigned though, and features sleeker headlamps with a larger grille. The vehicle will be available in six exterior paint options – White Pearl Crystal Shine, Silver Metallic, Grey Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, Sensual Red Mica, and Dark Blue Mica.

As for the powertrain, it is a direct lift from the RAV4 plug-in hybrid. It consists of a 2.5-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol engine, which generates a peak power of 173 HP, along with two electric motors (one on each axle). The one at the front is rated at 180 HP, while the rear motor makes 54 HP. The combined power figure of the Suzuki ACross is 302 HP.

The electric motors derive power from an 18.1 kWh battery pack, and the vehicle is capable of driving for 46 miles (74 km) on electric power alone. There are four driving modes available here – EV, auto hybrid, hybrid, and battery charger. The ‘EV’ mode uses electric power only, while the ‘auto hybrid’ mode switches between electric and gasoline, depending on the battery charge.

The ‘hybrid’ mode mostly uses the gasoline engine, with electric motors only being used to provide a boost in performance. Lastly, the ‘battery charger’ mode only uses the gasoline engine, charging the battery if needed. The crossover can manage a 0-62 mph (0-100 kmph) run in just 6 seconds, and the top speed has been rated at 112 mph (180 kmph).

The ACross also has a Trail mode, which maximises grip by sending power to the wheels that have more traction. There are a few impressive safety features available as well, like pre-collision system, lane-keep assist, road sign assist, adaptive cruise control, and blindspot monitoring.