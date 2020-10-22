Suzuki Achieves One Million Production Milestone In Gujarat

SMG has become the fastest production site of Suzuki to reach one million units in a period of just three years and nine months

Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited (SMG) has today announced its latest achievement of reaching one million accumulated production. The subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation has reached this feat on 21 October, 2020. By doing so, SMG has become the fastest production site of Suzuki to reach one million units in a period of just three years and nine months.

It began operational with the production starting in February 2017. Baleno has become the model to attain this feat and is exclusively manufactured in India sticking by the “Make in India” initiatives by the Government of India. The manufacturing of Maruti Suzuki Baleno commenced in February 2017 and it was followed by the production of the highly popular Swift hatchback in January 2010.

Subsequently the production for the exports in March 2018 and to cater to the increasing demand of vehicles, in January 2019, the second production site known as the B Plant and the Powertrain Plant started operation to meet the growing needs in India and abroad. In the Financial Year 2019, Suzuki sold approximately 1.44 million units with 82 per cent year-on-year increase.

It produced approximately 1.58 million units with an YoY increase of 85 per cent in India and of which SMG accounted for 25 per cent of production units in India at approximately 4,10,000 units with 141 per cent year-on-year growth. The Japanese manufacturer will continue its production activities to meet customer needs through securing safety as it has committed itself to fight against the health crisis.

Located in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited approximately employs 1,800 people as of the end of March 2020 with a capital amount of 126.8 billion rupees (100 per cent Suzuki investment). With the Maruti Suzuki’s domestic portfolio set to expand in the coming years, SMG could become busier than it already is.

With the Indian automobile industry on a recovery path, the sales numbers have been increasing in recent months and the contribution of Maruti Suzuki’s Baleno and Swift has been well-documented in the sales charts. The auto sector is committed to finish this calendar year on a high.