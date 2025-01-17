Suzuki Access EV (e-Access) Breaks Cover, Gets Range Of 95 Km

The Suzuki Access EV (e-Access) is powered by an LFP battery pack which can be charged in 2.2 hours by a quick charger

Suzuki Motorcycle India has unveiled the all-new Access EV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi. Based on the standard Access 125, it gets a range of 95 km on a single charge. Suzuki Access EV can be fully charged in 2.2 hours by a quick charger while it has a top speed of 71 kmph. The e-scooter gets three riding modes which also include the reverse mode.

Powered by a 3.07 kWh LFP battery pack and a 4.1 kW electric motor, it also gets an overcharging prevention function as standard. Some of the standard features include a Combi brake system, Smartphone connectivity with an Answer back function, a Smart Key with a Lost key alert and a USB Charging Port. It will take nearly six hours and 42 minutes to fully charge the battery through a conventional 11A home charger.

Suzuki Access EV will be available in three dual-tone colour schemes namely Metallic Mat Black 2, Pearl Grace White, and Pearl Jade Green. The suspension duties will be helmed by telescopic forks at the front and mono-shock at the rear. As for braking, it gets a disc unit at the front and a drum setup at the rear.

Suzuki Access EV will rival Ola S1 X, Ather Rizta and TVS iQube in the Indian market.