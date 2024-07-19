Suzuki Access, Burgman & Avenis Launched In New Colours In India

While the Access 125 and Burgman Street 125 have gained one new colour each, Suzuki has added four new paint schemes and new graphics to the Avenis’ lineup

Suzuki Motorcycles India has introduced new paint schemes for its 125 cc scooter lineup comprising the highly popular Access 125, Burgman Street 125 and Avenis 125. The Access 125 gains a special festive colour theme Metallic Sonoma Red/Pearl Mirage White with the combination of dark red and white adding to the overall appeal and the seat is finished in a tan shade.

Priced at Rs. 90,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi), no other changes have been made to the Access as it continues to feature a digital LCD cluster with smartphone connectivity, navigation and SMS alerts, LED headlamp and USB charging port. The performance is derived from the familiar 124 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine producing 8.5 bhp and 10 Nm.

Other highlights are the front disc and rear drum brake setup with CBS, telescopic front forks and single rear sprint suspension. It continues to rival the Honda Activa 125 and TVS Jupiter 125, which is reported to get a CNG variant in the near future. The Burgman Street 125’s new colour scheme is termed the Metallic Matte Black No. 2 and it costs Rs. 98,299 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

It is a mix of maroon finishes and matte black. With no mechanical revisions, the same 124 cc engine kicks out 8.5 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 10 Nm at 5,500 rpm, coupled with a CVT transmission. Compared to the Access 125, the Burgman is larger and is more spacious as well with an undersea storage of 21.5 litres. Unlike the Access and Burgman, the Avenis 125 has received four new paint options.

They are red, white, black and yellow and they bode well with the new body graphics seen on the sides and apron. The 2024 Suzuki Avenis 125 has several commonalities with the Access and Burgman including the 124 cc engine which develops the same 8.5 bhp and 10 Nm. The equipment list comprises 12-inch front and rear alloy wheels, telescopic front forks and a monoshock rear suspension.

It features an LED headlamp, USB charging socket, and digital instrument console with Bluetooth and the Suzuki Ride Connect smartphone application can be utilised to enable functions such as turn-by-turn navigation, SMS and WhatsApp alerts, and much more.