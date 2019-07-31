Suzuki Access 125 Posts Industry-Best Growth in Scooter Segment In June 2019

The Suzuki Access 125 is Suzuki’s best-selling scooter which has managed to register the best increase in sales industry-wide for the month of June 2019

The entire automotive industry is going through a slowdown and this is being witnessed by cars, motorcycles and scooters alike. However, in the case of the Suzuki Access 125, the scooter has surprisingly managed to register a positive sales growth of 29 per cent during the month of June 2019, making it the scooter with the industry-best growth.

In the month of June 2019, a total of 49,366 units of the Suzuki Access 125 were sold whereas in the same month last year, 38,338 units of this model were sold. This growth was closely competed by the TVS Ntorq 125 which sold 21,738 units in June 2019 as opposed to 17,203 during June 2018, resulting in an increase of 26 per cent.

The best-selling scooter in India, however, remains to be the Honda Activa which registered a 19 per cent decline in sales but still sold 2,36,739 units in June. During the same month last year, 2,92,294 units of the Honda Activa were sold.

Last month, Suzuki had introduced Combined-Braking System (CBS) in the Access 125 and also launched a new special edition variant which came with a new colour option – Metallic Sonic Silver with Beige Coloured Leatherette seat. Other changes included black-coloured alloy-wheels. Blacked-out grab rail, round shaped chrome mirrors, and the Special Edition emblem.

Coming to the CBS, the new Access 125 operates both brakes from the left brake lever, which as a result helps in maintaining a good balance between the front and rear brake especially in emergency braking situations as it also helps in reducing the braking distance.

The Suzuki Access 125 CBS comes in six colour options – Pearl Suzuki Deep Blue, Candy Sonoma Red, Glass Sparkle Black, Metallic Fibroin Gray, Metallic Sonic Silver and Pearl Mirage White. Prices for the Access 125 CBS starts at Rs 58,980 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the Special Edition is priced for Rs 60,580 (ex-showroom, Delhi).