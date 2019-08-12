Suzuki Access 125 Drum Variant With Alloy Wheels Launched At Rs. 59,891

Suzuki Access 125 drum variant with alloy wheels comes as a result of the company encountering demand for alloy wheel option

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL) began its operation in February 2006 and the Access 125 has arguably become one of its popular products in the country. The best-selling 125 cc scooter in India has today received alloy wheels with drum brake setup to cater to the ever-increasing requirements of the domestic customers.

The newly launched variant of the Suzuki Access 125 is made available across all authorised dealerships of the Japanese manufacturer present in the nation. Devashish Handa, Vice President of Sales, Marketing & After Sales at Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. stated that the new alloy wheel with drum brake variant comes as a result of the brand witnessing increased demand for alloy wheel option.

The new variant is hoped to bring in more family-based customers into the scooter’s fold. Priced at Rs. 59,891 (ex-showroom, New Delhi), the Special Edition of the alloy wheel with drum brake setup costs Rs. 61,590 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The variant is retailed in four paint options namely Pearl Suzuki Deep Blue, Glass Sparkle Black, Metallic Matt Fibroin Gray and Pearl Mirage White.

In the Access 125 Special Edition (SE), the new variant can be had in a choice of four different colours such as Matte Bordeaux Red, Metallic Matte Black, Metallic Sonic Silver and Pearl Mirage White. It comprises of an enlarged floorboard, long seat and Suzuki easy start system.

Other key features include a premium chrome plate finish, digital meter, dual trip meter, Central Locking, unique Safety Shutter and oil change indicator along with Combined Brake System (CBS) to ensure safety by operating both brakes only by left brake lever for keeping a good balance between brakes forces at front and the rear.

Suzuki did not make any mechanical changes to the new variant of the Access 125 as it continues to be powered by the 124 cc single-cylinder all-aluminium four-stroke engine with Suzuki Eco Performance technology and M-Squish combustion chamber developing a maximum power output 8.7 PS at 7,000 rpm and 10.2 Nm of peak torque delivered at 5,000 rpm.