Suzuki 300 cc Cruiser (Haojue TR300) Design Patent Leaked

Haojue TR300 derives power from a 298 cc liquid-cooled parallel twin-cylinder engine producing 28.8 bhp maximum power and 27.8 Nm of peak torque

Haojue is working on launching a new cruiser motorcycle in its home market of China and it has been dubbed the TR300. The design patents of the model have been leaked online showing the overall look of the motorcycle alongside its mechanical bits and pieces. The front end of the Haojue TR300 features an inverted horseshoe-shaped headlamp cluster with chrome surrounds.

The cruiser has a high-set digital instrument cluster, teardrop-shaped fuel tank design, chunky front and rear fenders, split seats with low-set rider seating position, and upright handlebar setup. The headlamp is flanked by sleek LED turn signals and is accompanied by a small windscreen. Other design highlights are LED tail lamps, dual-spoke alloy wheels and a black exhaust system.

The side profile of the Haojue TR300 shows a long wheelbase and raked suspension. As for the performance, a 298 cc twin-cylinder liquid-cooled engine will likely be utilised. It is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 28.8 bhp and 27.8 Nm of peak torque, and it could be paired with a six-speed transmission in the upcoming Cruiser.

On the mechanical front, the 300 cc cruiser is equipped with telescopic front forks, twin shock absorbers, disc brakes up front and rear with a possible dual-channel ABS system, and fat tyres. The Haojue TR300 is expected to go on sale in China in the coming weeks and since the brand has a business relationship with Suzuki, it will be interesting to see if the cruiser will head to other international markets in the near future or not.

In India, the Japanese manufacturer sells the Intruder 150 cruiser and the speculations surrounding the bigger quarter-litre version of the Intruder based on the Gixxer 250’s platform also exist. Suzuki is currently road-testing an electric scooter based on the Burgman Street 125 and it is expected to go on sale later this year or in early 2022.

It could rival Ather 450X, TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak upon arrival. Currently, many two-wheeler manufacturers in India are looking at introducing retro-themed motorcycles.