SUVs With Highest Waiting Period In Oct – XUV700, Vitara, Nexon, Seltos

Mahindra Scorpio N continues to have the highest waiting period in India in October 2022 as it has a waiting of up to 21 months

In the month of October 2022, Mahindra’s Scorpio N has the highest waiting period of up to 21 months in the Indian market. Only a few months ago, the SUV made its market debut and is sold in six- and seven-seater configurations. It is underpinned by the new ladder frame chassis and is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel and a 2.0-litre petrol engine.

The Mahindra Scorpio N garnered more than one lakh bookings in just half an hour since the official bookings opened. Its bigger sibling, the Mahindra XUV700, has the second highest waiting period out of all the SUVs in the country and depending on the variants, the waiting for the monocoque SUV stands at up to 16 months.

The XUV700 is retailed in five- and seven-seater layouts and it comes in an expansive range. Just like the Scorpio N, it is equipped with 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre petrol engines with manual and automatic transmissions while the 4WD layout can be had in the top-spec trims. Compared to the Scorpio N, the XUV700 has higher power and torque ratings.

Model Waiting period in Oct 2022 Mahindra Scorpio N Up to 21 months Mahindra XUV700 Up to 16 Months Kia Sonet Up to 9 Months Hyundai Creta Up to 9 months Hyundai Venue Up to 7 Months Kia Seltos Up to 7 Months Maruti Grand Vitara Up to 7 Months Toyota Hyryder Up to 7 Months Mahindra Thar Up to 6 months Tata Punch Up to 6 months Tata Nexon Up to 5 months (up to 8 months for Nexon EV)

The Kia Sonet has a waiting period of up to 9 months in India while the segment-leading Hyundai Creta midsize SUV has it up to 9 months as well. The Hyundai Venue compact SUV has a waiting period of up to 7 months and the same can be said for its bigger sibling, the Seltos.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder have been making waves since making their debut. They have a waiting period of up to 7 months as well. Customers wanting to own Mahindra’s Thar lifestyle off-road SUV will have to wait up to half a year depending on the trim levels chosen.

The Tata Punch micro SUV has a waiting period of up to 6 months in the month of October 2022 while the Nexon has it up to 5 months (up to 8 months for Nexon EV).