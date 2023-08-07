SUVs Account For 50% Of Car Sales In July, Maruti Tops Segment

Maruti Suzuki garnered 25 per cent market share in the SUV segment in the month of July 2023 courtesy of new launches

The popularity of SUVs has only been growing in recent years and in the month of July 2023, one in every two passenger cars sold in the domestic market belong to that particular body style. Maruti Suzuki has really made amends over the last year or so as its rejuvenated SUV lineup has helped in beating Mahindra to the top by holding the highest SUV market share of 25 per cent.

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza was the most sold SUV in the country last month with a total of 16,543 unit sales while the Hyundai Creta finished in the second position with 14,062 units. The heavily updated Creta is currently under development and it will more likely be launched early next year. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx slotted in at third as it got the better of Tata Nexon and Punch.

The SUV sales charts in July 2023 also witnessed the Grand Vitara finishing in the ninth position as Maruti Suzuki had three models within the top ten. The Indo-Japanese manufacturer began its launch spree in late 2021 and last year saw almost its entire lineup either getting refreshed models or new generation updates while Maruti Suzuki also ventured into new territories.

The Brezza received its second generation and the all-new Grand Vitara came in to compete with midsize SUVs like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. At the 2023 Auto Expo, Maruti Suzuki hosted the global premiere of the Fronx compact SUV coupe and the five-door India-spec Jimny off-road SUV. The former went on sale in April and the latter followed just a while after.

The Fronx has been registering impressive volumes since its market debut and the same can be said for the Grand Vitara. Back to the July 2023 car sales, the rise in SUV market share has dramatically impacted the sales curve of the hatchbacks. Automobile manufacturers are launching new SUVs across different segments contributing to the body type remaining in the spotlight as well.

Capitalising on the festive season, SUVs like the Honda Elevate, Citroen C3 Aircross and Tata Nexon facelift are waiting to launch in the coming months.

