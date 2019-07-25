SUV Segment Sales Up By 38%, Thanks To Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300

The sub-4m compact SUV segment has seen the launch of two all-new products this year, this is substantially increased the market share of the segment

The sub-4m compact SUV segment, which was popularised by Ford EcoSport in the Indian market. Later the launch of products like Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza made the segment even more popular. The Vitara Brezza also became the best-selling Utility Vehicles in the Indian market. Later, Tata also launched the all-new Nexon, which became quite popular in the market.

However, earlier this year, Hyundai and Mahindra launched all-new products in the segment, which has increased the overall size of the segment. Mahindra launched the all-new XUV300 in the Indian market in February, and since then, the popularity of the car has only increased over time.

The Mahindra XUV300 displaced the likes of Tata Nexon and Ford EcoSport to capture the second position on the sales chart soon after the launch. The XUV300 became the second best-selling vehicle just after the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. In the last month, Mahindra sold 4,769 units of the XUV300.

SUV Models June 2019 Sales June 2018 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 8,871 10,713 2. Hyundai Venue 8,763 – 3. Hyundai Creta 8,334 11,111 4. Mahindra XUV300 4,769 – 5. Tata Nexon 4,170 4,148 6. Ford EcoSport 3,254 4,007 7. Maruti Suzuki S-Cross 1,359 4,128 8. Honda WR-V 1,268 2,783 9. Toyota Fortuner 1,223 2,041 10. Tata Harrier 1,216 –

Hyundai launched the much-awaited Venue in the Indian market a couple of months back. It claimed the second position on the sales chart and last month it retained the position with 8,763 units. This is just about 100 units lower than the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, which kept the top spot.

Both Mahindra XUV300 and the Hyundai Venue offer the petrol and diesel engine options, which is not available with the best-seller – Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. However, both these vehicles provide a longer feature list than the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza including many first-in-class features.

It should be noted that only the Nexon has seen a 1% Year-On-Year growth in the segment. While it sold 4,170 units last month this year, Tata sold 4,148 units of the Nexon in the same period the previous year. All other cars, including Vitara Brezza, have seen negative growth. The worst affected of them all is the Honda WR-V, which saw a sales decline of 54%.

Recently, Mahindra launched the AMT automatic version of the XUV300 in the Indian market, which is further expected to push the sales of the all-new car in the market.

Data Source : Autopunditz