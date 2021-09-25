Super Soco CT-3 Electric Scooter Unveiled With 180 Km Range

Chinese electric two-wheeler manufacturer Super Soco recently unveiled the CT-3 maxi-scooter, which will go on sale in China and Europe soon

China’s Super Soco has debuted a new e-scooter, named CT-3, at the 2021 China International Motorcycle Trade Exhibition. This is the brand’s first electric maxi-scooter, built to take on premium electric two-wheelers, like BMW CE-04, which was unveiled earlier this year. Interestingly, Super Soco’s maxi-scooter seems to have taken design inspiration from BMW’s other scooters.

The CT-3 has a wide front apron, with integrated twin-LED lights, along with a tall but low-set visor. It gets a single-piece seat with a stepped design and a split pillion grabrail. The tail section is long and tapers towards the end, with sleek LED taillight and LED turn indicators. The handlebar is tall and decently wide, which should give it a comfortable riding posture.

Super Soco CT-3 gets a 7-inch fully-digital TFT instrument console. The display is easy to read, offer tons of info, and even gets smartphone connectivity, which lets rider use features like turn-by-turn navigation, ride statistics, etc. Other features on offer include parking assist, facial recognition, and NFC smart unlocking.

The suspension system of the Super Soco CT-3 consists of conventional telescopic forks at the front and twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes on both wheels, and for enhanced safety, ABS is offered as standard on it. More details will be revealed when the scooter launches.

Powering the CT-3 is an 18kW electric motor, paired with a 7.2kWh battery pack. The performance is fairly impressive, with a top speed of 125 kmph and a maximum range of up to 180 km, which is a little better than BMW CE-04. The manufacturer states that it takes around 3 hours to fully charge the battery of the CT-3.

Super Soco CT-3 is expected to launch in the coming months, and apart from China, it will go on sale in Europe as well. However, it still lags behind compared to IC-engined scooters, so it will likely remain a niche product. We don’t think the manufacturer has any plans to enter the Indian market, so the CT-3 won’t launch here.