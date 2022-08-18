Super Meteor 650 To Likely Be The Next Big Launch From RE

The new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will likely become the most expensive bike in the brand’s line-up upon its arrival

The new Royal Enfield Meteor 650 was once again spied testing in the Indian market and is expected to make its debut later this year. From what we know so far, this new bike will be based on the same underpinnings as the Interceptor and the Continental GT650 while the powertrain too is expected to remain similar. Here are all the details that you should check out about the upcoming Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650.

The new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 cruiser is expected to sit above the 650cc twins in the brand’s portfolio and will be offered with the same 648 cc parallel-twin, fuel-injected, air-cooled petrol engine. This engine delivers a maximum power output of 47 PS while the peak torque stands at 52 Nm. This engine comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and is expected to offer similar performance if not better.

On the styling front, the new Super Meteor 650 is expected to boast a large footprint with a long wheelbase and dual exhausts that will give it a strong road presence. The test mules spied on the road seem to be production-ready and get a sleek setup in addition to a split seat setup.

These mules also revealed that the bike will get wider tyres, upside-down forks at the front, smart alloy wheels and a tripper navigation console. In addition to this, the low seating height will further boost the comfort levels, thus making it great for long-distance travel.

The bike is also expected to offer a dual disc braking setup as standard and is also expected to get dual-channel ABS. The bike will be priced under Rs 4 lakh (ex-showroom) and will lock its horns with the likes of the Kawasaki Vulcan 650 and the Benelli 502C cruiser bikes in the country.

The bikemaker is yet to reveal all the official details about the lunchtime of the new Super Meteor 650 in India but is soon expected to make its global debut later this year at probably the EICMA show in Milan, Italy before entering markets including India in early 2023.