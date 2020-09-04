Suniel Shetty Adds A New BMW X5 SUV To His Garage

The BMW X5 puts up against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLE, Audi Q7, Volvo XC90 as well as the Land Rover Discovery in the Indian market

Suniel Shetty is not only a great Bollywood actor, but is also a producer as well as an entrepreneur. Mr. Shetty has had a career spanning over 25 years in the Indian film industry, in which he has acted in over 110 movies. Well, hard work surely pays off, and it is evident by Suniel Shetty’s garage, which is filled with high-end and exotic cars.

Now, the Bollywood actor has added another car to his garage, which is a luxury SUV. This new car is probably not the most exotic SUV he owns, since he also has a Hummer H3 which reportedly served time in the US Military. However, the new car is probably one of the most feature-rich SUVs that the actor owns.

The new car is none other than the BMW X5, which is the second most premium SUV that the Bavarian carmaker retails in the Indian market after the X7. The pricing for the X5 starts from Rs 74.9 lakh for the xDrive 30d Sport trim, and goes all the way up to Rs 84.4 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the range-topping xDrive 40i M Sport variant.

The equipment list of the X5 consists of BMW Laserlight headlamps with adaptive function, a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch HD infotainment touchscreen with iDrive, wireless Apple CarPlay and 3D maps, soft-shutting doors, a 5-step ride height adjust, a 16-speaker surround system from Harman Kardon, 4-zone auto climate control, panoramic sunroof and much more.

On the safety front, the SUV gets a 360-degree surround view, 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, attentiveness assist, cornering brake control, dynamic stability control, hill descent control, and traction control as well.

Powering the X5 are two engines – a 3.0-litre inline-six petrol unit that makes 340 PS of power and 450 Nm of torque, as well as a 3.0-litre inline-six diesel motor that puts out 265 PS power and 620 Nm torque. An 8-speed automatic gearbox and a rear-biased all-wheel drive system is standard.