Sub-4m SUVs Become Top Selling Car Segment In August, Beats Hatchbacks

Sub-four-metre SUV segment is certainly growing in popularity in recent years and is evident from the increasing sales numbers

In the month of August 2021, the sales in the SUV segment rose by a huge margin as the compact SUV segment led the way ahead of midsize SUV and compact hatchback segments. This was due to the car manufacturers showing an increased interest in the SUV space as new models are coming in quick succession and the calendar year 2020 saw a number of new compact SUV launches.

The compact SUV segment, for instance, has competitors like Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Toyota Urban Cruiser, and Honda WR-V. As many as 10 car brands tussling each other in the sub-four-metre SUV segment and resultantly, it has outsold the rest with conviction.

The compact SUV space garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 54,277 units as against 26,825 units during the same period last year with a YoY volume increase of 102 per cent. Combined with the midsize SUV segment, the numbers rose close to 87,000 units. The compact hatchback segment could only manage a total of 39,639 units last month.

The increasing popularity of the compact and midsize SUV segments is clearly witnessed in the sales tally of the compact and premium hatchback classes. With 39,639 unit sales in the month of August 2021, the compact hatch space saw a negative sales growth of 29 per cent as 56,151 units were recorded during the same period twelve months ago.

While the premium hatchback segment registered a healthy increase in sales of 21 per cent as 33,012 units were sold against 27,187 units, the entry-level hatchback space witnessed a decline of 2 per cent as 23,462 units were posted against 23,887 units in August 2020. Realising the growth potential of the SUV segments, new models are certainly on the horizon.

In a more affordable manner, the micro SUV segment is expected to see new vehicles launching in the coming year and the Tata Punch will arrive this festive season to spice things up. It will be positioned below the Nexon in the brand’s lineup and it will rival Mahindra KUV NXT and Maruti Suzuki Ignis.