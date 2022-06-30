Sub-4M SUV Space On Fire – Courtesy Of 2022 Hyundai Venue

2022 Hyundai Venue has the bragging rights in the compact SUV segment with an uncompromising package boasting many segment-best qualities

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) recently launched the facelifted Venue domestically and as expected, it has arrived with a bang. In response to the ever-increasing competition in the sub-four-metre SUV segment, the 2022 Venue comes with a plethora of changes inside and out while the features list has also been thoroughly upgraded.

Since its launch in 2019, the Hyundai Venue has been a top seller in the compact SUV space and the facelifted version further raises the bar up higher. It has already been evident as the bookings have crossed the 15,000 mark in a short span of time.

The Venue is priced in an attractive manner too, carrying a sticker tag of Rs. 7.53 lakh for the base trim (ex-showroom). Compared to the previous model, the 2022 Hyundai Venue comes with a number of new features that set it apart from its rivals.

They are an intuitive fully-digital instrument cluster, a two-tone black and beige cabin theme, new drive modes (Eco, Normal and Sport), segment-first two-step reclinable rear seat and home-to-car connectivity, multiple regional language compatibility, Amazon Alexa and Google Voice Assistant, the unique Sound of Nature feature and 60+ BlueLink connective features.

On the safety front, the updated Venue comprises six airbags, cornering lamps, automatic headlamps, vehicle stability management, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Assist Control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, ABS and a lot more. The exterior is one of the main assets of the new Venue as it now stands in line with the latest styling philosophy followed by the brand globally.

The feature stuffed interior and an alluring exterior are not the only highlights of the compact five-seater SUV as it also gets an extensive engine lineup. The Kappa 1.2 petrol, the U2 CRDi 1.5 diesel and the Kappa 1.0 turbo GDI petrol form the powertrain range with five-speed MT, six-speed MT, six-speed iMT and seven-speed DCT being the transmission options.

The fuel tank capacity of 45 litres aids in driving for long distances while the ground clearance of 195 mm and long wheelbase of 2,500 mm further enhance the practicality of the SUV as a spacious cabin and the capability to be driven on irregular surfaces appeal to a wide band of customers.

On top of all the above-mentioned advantages, the 2022 Hyundai Venue’s good driving dynamics are way ahead of most of its competitors as the quality of the materials used and the passenger comfort are top-notch.

The precise handling characteristics accompanied by a responsive chassis which springs up a sporty ride in the turbo petrol trim with minimalistic body roll add to the uncompromising package. And yes indeed, these are some of the reasons why we believe the 2022 Venue would set the segment on fire.