In spite of facing stiff competition from Hyundai Venue, the Maruti Vitara Brezza stayed at the top of the sales charts with total retail of 1,27,094 units in the previous calendar year

The sub-4-metre SUV segment is easily among the most lucrative sections of the Indian car market. While it was started by the now-defunct Premier Rio, it’s actually the Ford EcoSport that made this segment quite popular. However, it’s the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza that has been the king of the entry-level SUV segment since last few years. In this post, we tell you the sales figures of all the contenders along with giving you a comparison of the sales of their petrol and diesel models.

Of course, at the top spot, we have the Maruti Vitara Brezza with a total sale of 1,27,094 units. What’s really interesting is that until recently, the SUV has been available with just a diesel engine option. While the Fiat-sourced diesel engine has now been replaced by a petrol engine, it was available only with the diesel option last year. Hence, all the units sold in 2019 had a diesel heart.

Next, we have the Hyundai Venue with a total sale of 70,443 units. Out of these, 42,187 units came from the petrol while the remaining 28,256 units came from the diesel model. It is noteworthy here that the Hyundai Venue has been on sale with two petrol engine options and only one diesel engine option.

At the third spot, we have the Tata Nexon with a total sale of 49,312 units. Out of this, 29,915 units were of the petrol engine variant while the remaining 19,397 units were of the diesel variant. The Nexon has been available with turbocharged petrol and diesel engine options. The fourth spot has gone to the Mahindra XUV300, which could find 40,197 buyers. Interestingly, the XUV300 sold more diesel variants than the petrol ones. It sold a total of 29,919 diesel variants and 10,278 petrol models.

Model Petrol Diesel Total 1. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 0 1,27,094 1,27,094 2. Hyundai Venue 42,187 28,256 70,443 3. Tata Nexon 29,915 19,397 49,312 4. Mahindra XUV 300 10,278 29,919 40,197 5. Ford Ecosport 14,290 25,699 39,989 6. Honda WRV 11,137 8,810 19,947 7. Mahindra TUV 300 0 13,592 13,592

Next, we have the Ford EcoSport with a total sale of 39,989 units. Out of these, 25,699 sales came from the diesel engine variant while 14,290 units of the petrol model were sold in the same time period. The sixth vehicle on our list is the Honda WR-V with a total sale of 19,947 units. 11,137 of the total WR-Vs sold last year had a diesel heart while the remaining 8,810 units had a diesel powerplant.



Finally, the seventh and the last model in our list is the Mahindra TUV300. The utilitarian SUV found a total of 13,592 buyers last year. The TUV300 has been available with just one engine option in the form of a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel unit.