Sub-4m SUV July 2020 Sales Analysis – Vitara Brezza Posted 47% Growth

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has the Vitara Brezza as its top-selling UV in the country and it has continued its reign over the compact SUV segment since its debut in early 2016. While the Venue did give a tough fight in monthly sales for the Vitara Brezza, the arrival of the facelifted version has turned the tables around in its favour.

The largest carmaker in the country unveiled the updated Vitara Brezza at the 2020 Auto Expo before going on sale with visual revisions. In the month of July 2020, the five-seater topped the standings with 7,807 units as against 5,302 units during the corresponding period last year with a massive 47 per cent Year-on-Year sales increase.

The Vitara Brezza endured the highest growth in the compact SUV segment last month. The Venue finished second with 6,734 units as against 9,585 units in July 2019 with YoY negative volume growth of 30 per cent. The Nexon stayed put in third position with 4,327 units as against 3,344 units during the same period in 2019 with 29 per cent sales growth.

Compact SUVs (YoY) Sales In July 2020 Sales In July 2019 1. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (47%) 7,807 5,302 2. Hyundai Venue (-30%) 6,734 9,585 3. Tata Nexon (29%) 4,327 3,344 4. Mahindra XUV300 (-44%) 2,519 4,464 5. Ford EcoSport (-22%) 2,438 3,137 6. Honda WR-V (-45%) 733 1,327

The XUV300 ended up fourth with 2,519 units as against 4,464 units with 44 per cent decline while the EcoSport posted 2,438 units with 22 per cent volume de-growth. The WR-V received BSVI updates only recently and it registered only 733 units in July 2020 as against 1,327 units with 45 per cent decline.

The compact SUV segment will see plenty of action in the coming months as the Kia Sonet will be unveiled on August 7 before its entry into the showrooms. Meanwhile, Renault appears to be preparing to introduce the Kiger during this festive season and it will have plenty in common with the upcoming Nissan Magnite.

The Magnite is expected to be launched in early 2021 and it will have high local content as the Kiger as both are based on the same CMF-A+ platform. They will be powered by a turbocharged 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine developing around 95 horsepower with manual and automatic transmission choices.