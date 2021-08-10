Sub 4M Sedan Sales In July 2021 – Dzire, Amaze, Aura, Tigor, Aspire

Maruti Suzuki Dzire sat on top of the compact sedan sales charts with 10,470 units in July 2021 against 9,046 units with 15.7 per cent growth

The compact sedan segment was responsible for garnering 17,370 units in the month of July 2021 as against 14,517 units during the same period last year with a YoY growth of 20 per cent. The category stood seventh in the overall sales table amongst the segments as compact hatchbacks, compact SUVs and mid-size SUVs led the way.

Over the last few years, the popularity of the sedan segments is lowering and the mid-size sedan space is faring even worse. In the sub-four-metre sedan segment, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire has long been the leader and it is responsible for recording the maximum volume tally every month and last month was no different.

The Dzire was the eighth-most sold passenger car in the country in the month of July 2021 as well. It has been around since 2008 and is currently in its third generation. The largest car manufacturer in the country introduced the third-gen Dzire back in 2017 and it has been performing impressively despite the apparent drop in volumes of its competitors.

Sub 4M Sedans (YoY) July 2021 Sales July 2020 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (15.7%) 10,470 9,046 2. Hyundai Xcent/Aura (119.3%) 4,034 1,839 3. Tata Tigor (125%) 1,636 727 4. Honda Amaze (-56%) 1,134 2,587 5. Ford Aspire (-70%) 96 318

The Dzire posted 10,470 units last month against 9,046 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY sales increase of 15.7 per cent. The Hyundai Aura finished in the second position with 4,034 units against 1,839 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a healthy 119.3 per cent surge in domestic monthly numbers.

The Aura was introduced early last year as a replacement to the Xcent and it has been doing a handy job. The Tata Tigor was the third most sold compact sedan in India last month as 1,636 units were registered against just 727 units in July 2020 with 125 per cent growth on YoY basis as it finished ahead of Honda Amaze and Ford Aspire.

The Honda Amaze will gain a mid-life facelift with an updated exterior and interior on August 18 and it could help in sales recovery. Last month, it could only manage 1,134 units against 2,587 units with 56 per cent negative sales growth while Ford Aspire saw a total despatch of only 96 units in the same period.