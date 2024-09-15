Sub-4m Compact SUV From Volkswagen Teased, Global Launch Soon

The brand-new compact SUV from Volkswagen will sit on the MQB A0 platform and it will sit below the Taigun in terms of pricing and features

There are several guesses as to what the new SUV could be named but we believe it will likely be called the “Volkswagen Yeh” upon debut; currently it is referred to as the Volkswagen A0 SUV internally. As per reports, a prototype of this concept will be showcased in Brazil within a few days.

The new SUV will be based on the MQB-A0 platform which has been specifically designed for emerging markets and it also underpins several models globally including the current-gen Polo, the Nivus SUV and also the T-Cross sold in the South American market.

This platform is said to be largely similar to the MQB-A0-IN architecture that underpins the Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus and also the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia in India. The upcoming Skoda Kylaq SUV will also be underpinned by the MQB-A0-IN platform. This platform has already excelled in terms of handling and safety tech as seen on the models specified above.

The new compact SUV will carry the brand’s global design language, which we have already seen on a few Volkswagen models in the global markets. The new model will sport a slimmer front grille with a taller bumper. It will have a connected tail lamp setup at the back. The teaser reveals that the new model will come with a coupe-like roofline which seems to be the trend these days.

The Volkswagen A0 SUV is expected to have around 2500mm long wheelbase and overall length will likely be around 4 meters. The height and ground clearance of the vehicle will be on par with the vehicles in the segment if not better.

Engine details are yet to be confirmed but we expect the new model to receive a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine that puts out 114bhp of power and 178Nm of torque. The same engine also powers the Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus, Skoda Kushaq and Slavia in its lower variants. Both manual and torque convertor automatic gearbox options are expected to be on offer. We expect the confirmed details on powertrain, tech and features to surface once the prototype is revealed.