Strike At TKM Plant Could Delay The Launch Of Innova Crysta Facelift

The facelifted Toyota Innova Crysta could see its launch delayed due to the strike of more than 1,200 employees in Bidadi plant

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has denied that the shutdown at its Bidadi plant in the outskirts of Bengaluru would affect the due deliveries of its cars to customers as according to a report a spokesperson has said that his brand is trying its best to ensure there in no impact of this strike on its customers and stakeholders.

The Japanese auto major’s sales increased by 52 per cent from September 2020 when it recorded 8,116 units while in October, it reported a 1.87 per cent decline in domestic sales at 12,373 units when compared to the same period a year ago. The lockout, if continued, could have a big impact on its sales fortunes alongside causing major headaches during this festive season.

The brand closed its Bidadi production facility a few days ago following the strike that stems to the fact that a staff member belonging to the union was suspended. More than 1,200 employees went on strike inside the factory and Toyota backed its decision by saying that the said member has violated company’s policies and was charged under indiscipline act.

The Bidadi plant, spread over 432 acres with over 6,500 employees, has annual production capacity of more than three lakh units and is responsible for the production of Innova Crysta and Fortuner – the brand’s top-selling models in India. Besides the deliveries, the sit-in strike could result in Toyota postponing the launch of the Innova Crysta facelift.

The second generation premium MPV has been on sale in India since 2016 and it has endured tremendous success with no direct competitors. The updated version comes with frontal design changes to stretch the lifespan of the existing model. It features a redesigned front grille with sleeker headlamps and a restyled bumper with new fog lamps.

The interior gets an all-black treatment and another key addition is the new twin-pod instrument cluster. The equipment list will likely comprise of a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, seven airbags, vehicle stability control, hill start assist, reverse parking camera, and so on.