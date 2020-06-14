State Wise Compact SUV Sales in FY2020 – Venue, Vitara Brezza, Nexon

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza was the most sold compact SUV last fiscal ahead of Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and Ford EcoSport

The compact SUV segment has been on full form in the last three years prompting new manufacturers to step into the space and raise the bar higher. The Vitara Brezza’s monthly lead was toppled by Hyundai Venue in majority of the months since it debuted while the Mahindra XUV300 entered the market only in February 2019.

Understanding the need to constantly update the products, Tata Motors introduced the facelifted Nexon last year. Kia Motors’ third product for India, Sonet, and Nissan’s Magnite compact SUV as well as the Renault Kiger are slated to be launched in the coming months. In the last Financial year, the sub-four-metre SUV segment attributed to 3,44,927 units.

And it will be interesting to know the state-wise sales tally. In FY2019-20, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza led the way in sales numbers ahead of Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300 and Honda WR-V. The state of Uttar Pradesh headed the charts with nearly 40,000 takers as it contributed to 11.6 per cent.

State Zone 2019-2020 Sales Contribution Uttar Pradesh North 39,913 11.6% Maharashtra West 38,516 11.2% Haryana North 26,497 7.7% Gujarat West 24,536 7.1% Karnataka South 23,917 6.9% Punjab North 20,986 6.1% Rajasthan West 19,948 5.8% Telangana South 19,696 5.7% Delhi North 19,258 5.6% Kerala South 16,469 4.8% Madhya Pradesh West 16,439 4.8% Tamilnadu South 15,832 4.6% Andhra Pradesh South 9,659 2.8% West Bengal East 7,128 2.1% Assam East 6,406 1.9% Bihar East 6,180 1.8% Orissa East 5,837 1.7% Chhattisgarh West 5,385 1.6% Jharkhand East 5,128 1.5% Uttaranchal North 5,045 1.5% J&K North 3,601 1.0% Himachal Pradesh North 2,437 0.7% Goa West 1,618 0.5% Manipur East 839 0.2% Arunachal Pradesh East 585 0.2% Nagaland East 579 0.2% Pondicherry South 542 0.2% Mizoram East 540 0.2% Meghalaya East 426 0.1% Sikkim East 356 0.1% Dadar & Nagar Haveli West 241 0.1% Andaman & Nicobar East 238 0.1% Tripura East 150 0.0% Total 344,927

Coming in at second was Maharashtra that tallied up 38,516 units and attributed 11.2 per cent to the overall total. Another northern state that had many compact SUV buyers was Haryana with 7.7 per cent and 26,497 units. At fourth, Gujarat slotted in with 7.1 per cent to the overall tally by garnering 24,536 units.

The highest placed southern state was Karnataka with 23,917 units. It contributed to 6.9 per cent while Punjab was positioned next with 20,986 units. It was followed by Rajasthan, Telangana, Delhi, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Orissa, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Uttaranchal covering the top twenty.

With the arrival of new competitors, the segment’s VFM prospect will be a key factor for success and we will see more brands having a try at it following Kia, Nissan and Renault as Jeep will be bringing in a compact SUV and the forthcoming Chinese brands may fancy similar chances as well.