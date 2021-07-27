SsangYong Teases A New SUV With A Rugged, Jeep-Inspired Design

SsangYong has unveiled design sketches of another upcoming SUV, which will be a rugged, off-road capable model with eco-friendly powertrains

South Korean UV manufacturer SsangYong has revealed a new concept sketch for an upcoming SUV, codenamed ‘X200’. The popularity of SUVs and crossover SUVs continues to rise across the globe, and even among those, retro-style models seem to be the latest fashion. SsangYong has also taken a similar approach with this new concept model.

In the teaser sketch, we see that the vehicle gets suspiciously familiar design cues. At the front, we see round headlamps and a wide front grille with vertical slats. The front bumper sports a large bash-plate, and it also gets sharp-looking foglamps at the sides. The bonnet drops down near the nose, which makes the body look even more muscular.

The vehicle also gets plastic cladding on the sides and on the wheel arches, with additional side bash plates. We also see a thick C-pillar, along with a pair of roof rails and a sliding ragtop roof. At the rear, we see a pair of wraparound LED taillights, a wide tailgate, and a muscular bumper. We also see a bash plate on the rear bumper, which adds to the rugged feel.

The overall design of the X200 is extremely boxy, and to be honest, it does bring the iconic Willy’s Jeep to mind. That’s because the design inspiration behind it was the original 1983 Korando, which was based on Jeep CJ. The new concept SUV follows the company’s ‘Powered by Toughness’ design theme, which will be the philosophy for SsangYong’s other upcoming vehicles as well.

The manufacturer hasn’t revealed the engine and transmission options for the X200, but it did state that it will come with “eco-friendly powertrains”. As such, we expect hybrid and plug-in hybrid options, and perhaps maybe a fully electric powertrain as well. The company, however, hasn’t stated where the X200 would fit in its lineup.

A few weeks ago, the manufacturer had also revealed the J100 concept, which also featured a similarly rugged design. It will be based on a new platform, which can support both all-electric and internal combustion powertrain options. These new vehicles are a part of the brand’s effort to reinvent itself after it filed for receivership last year.