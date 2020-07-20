Sporty Toyota RAV4 Modellista Body Kit Launched In Malaysia

By
Kshitij Rawat
-
Toyota RAV4 Modellista aero kit launched in Malaysia

Like TRD, Modellista is Toyota’s in-house modification department, but it focuses on visual customisation rather than performance upgrades

Toyota Malaysia has recently unveiled a new ‘Aero body kit’ for the RAV4. Built by Modellista, Toyota’s in-house tuning shop, the mod job focuses solely on aesthetic. No changes have been made to the mechanicals of the car.

The body kit adds a lot of sporty details to the already sharp look of the original. At the front, we see the addition of a new front bumper, with a lip spoiler and new LED DRLs at the bottom portion. At the side, there is a muscular-looking side skirt as well. The rear portion of the car gets a slightly redesigned bumper with sporty-looking rear spats.

Other than that, there is a pre-selected body kit package, called ‘Cool Shine kit’, which can be bought combined or separately with the ‘aero kit’. It includes front grille garnish, headlamp garnish, garnish, and 19-inch aluminium wheels with 10-spoke design and dual-tone finish. Toyota RAV4 Modellista body kits were introduced for the Malaysian market, via Toyota’s Wing Hin dealership in Balakong.

Toyota RAV4 Modellista front three quarter

Toyota RAV4 was launched in Malaysia at a starting price of RM 196,500 (roughly equivalent to Rs. 35 lakh). It has a lot of equipment on offer to justify its high price tag. It gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and a 360-degree camera. Apart from that, you get Collision prevention system, Lane Keep Assist, Dynamic Cruise Control, and seven airbags.

It is available with two engine options. The first one is a 2.0-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol engine, with 173 PS and 207 Nm. This motor comes mated to a CVT. The other engine option is a 2.5-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol engine, which generates 207 PS and 243 Nm. It is paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Both the models come with paddle shifters behind the steering wheels, along with three driving modes – Normal, Eco, and Sport.

Toyota RAV4 Modellista rear three quarter

Modellista also offers an off-road spec body kit for the RAV4, called JAOS, in Japan. This kit adds a new front bumper with a protective bar, front bash plate, nose protector, side body protector, and pillar protector for the C-pillar. There is a set of 20-inch, dual-tone aluminium wheels on offer as well. Overall, this body kit looks brilliantly amazing, adding a rugged look to Toyota’s best-selling SUV.