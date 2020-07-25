Sporty-Looking Toyota Corolla GR Sport Unveiled

The Toyota Corolla GR Sport will be available with two engine options – a 1.6-litre petrol and a 1.8-litre hybrid unit

Toyota has announced the ‘GR Sport’ version of the Corolla sedan for Europe. The ‘GR Sport’ only gets aesthetic upgrades over the regular Corolla, with no changes to the performance of the car, unlike the Yaris GR, which is a true sports-variant of the Yaris.

The design changes on the Toyota Corolla GR Sport, as compared to the regular model, are quite subtle. The car gets rid of the chrome bits on the regular Corolla, replacing it with piano-black finish, like on the front grille, ORVMs, side sills, and even the B-pillar. There is some black garnishing on the faux air vents on the bumper as well, which gives the car a sporty look.

The GR Sport also gets new 17-inch alloy wheels with a machine-cut, dual-tone finish. Customers also get the option for 18-inch alloy wheels, which look even sportier. At the rear, there is a small spoiler integrated into the boot lid, with black garnish on the boot and around the taillights. You also get a choice of eight paint options for the exterior, with a blacked-out roof available on seven of those.

The interior of the Toyota Corolla GR Sport is quite impressive, with an all-black colour scheme giving the cabin a sporty look. The car also gets a perforated, leather-wrapped steering wheel. There is an option for a sports steering wheel, leatherette upholstery with white and red stitching, and ambient cabin lighting.

As mentioned prior, there are no changes to the performance of the car. The Corolla GR Sport gets a 1.6-litre petrol motor and a 1.8-litre petrol/electric hybrid powerplant. The former is capable of generating 132 hp, while the latter produces 120 hp, and both the motors come paired to an e-CVT.

The production of the Corolla GR sedan will begin in November this year, and deliveries are expected to start in January 2021. At the moment, the Corolla GR Sport has only been confirmed for the eastern European markets.

We also wish to see this sporty-looking version hit the Indian shores, but that seems highly unlikely. Toyota Corolla, even though it is the most successful car of all time, has struggled to sell well in the Indian market, primarily due to its relatively high price.