2019 Tata Nexon Kraz Edition gets contrast tangerine orange coloured treatment on the outside and inside; offered in both manual and AMT versions

Tata Motors has today launched the Kraz special edition of the Nexon in the domestic market and is to celebrate the compact SUV reaching one lakh units in just around two years of its entry into the Indian scenes. The new Kraz, pronounced as craze, is the improved form of the older edition introduced late last year.

The homegrown auto major has certainly upped the ante in the new Kraz edition as it adorns contrast Tangerine colour highlights on the outside as well as inside. Available in two versions, the Kraz manual and Kraz+ AMT, they cost Rs.7.57 lakh and Rs. 8.17 lakh respectively (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Tata has implemented ten design highlights to differentiate the Kraz edition from the regular model. On the outside, it features black body colour dubbed Tromso with a sonic-silver roof finish as the most obvious inclusion. The wing mirrors get Tangerine colour in contrast fashion as well giving an enhanced sporty vibe to the SUV.

The Tangerine orange inserts can be seen on the grille mesh and also on the wheels. The Kraz badge grafted on the tailgate has the Z letter finished in the contrast colour. The interior of the new Nexon Kraz Edition comprises of the same tangerine accents on the seat fabric and contrast stitching on the seats.

Exterior Changes Interior Changes All-new TROMSO Black body with Sonic-silver roof colour. Tangerine accents on the seat fabric Tangerine-coloured Outside Mirrors Contrast tangerine-coloured seat-stitching Tangerine Grill inserts Piano black dashboard with tangerine-coloured air –vent surrounds Tangerine Wheel accents Piano black door and console finishers KRAZ badging on Tailgate Piano black steering accents

Additionally, it comes with piano black finished door and console finishers, piano black dash with tangerine coloured air conditioning vent surrounds and piano black accents on the steering wheel. The Global NCAP five-star rated SUV uses the same 1.2-litre turbo Revotron petrol and 1.5-litre Revotorq diesel engines.

The former is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 110 PS and 170 Nm while the latter kicks out 110 PS and 260 Nm. Both the engines are connected to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed AMT transmission. The Nexon comes with Eco, City and Sport driving modes that alter the driving characteristics of the SUV based on what is chosen.

Some of the significant features in the Tata Nexon Kraz edition are four-speaker Harman audio with Bluetooth connectivity, class-best 209 mm ground clearance, multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, reverse parking sensors and so on.

2019 Tata Nexon Kraz Edition Images