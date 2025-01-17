Sporty Hero Xoom 160 Launched In India At Rs 1.48 Lakh

Hero Xoom 160 bookings will start in February while the deliveries are expected to begin from March 2025 onwards

Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xoom 160 at Rs 1.48 lakh (ex-showroom) at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The maxi-scooter was recently spotted undisguised on the Indian roads. Hero Xoom 160 will directly rival Yamaha Aerox 155 and Aprilia SXR 160 in India.

The official bookings for the Xoom 160 maxi-scooter will commence in February while the first deliveries are promised from March 2025. The company has also introduced the Xoom 125 at a price of Rs 86,900 (ex-showroom) at the automotive event.

Powered by a 156cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, Hero Xoom 160 gets a maximum power output of 14 bhp at 8,000rpm and a peak torque of 13.7 Nm at 6,500rpm. The scooter rides on 14-inch front and rear wheels. Tipping the scale at 141 kg, it is nearly 15 kg heavier than the Aerox 155. Some of the notable features onboard are all-LED lighting, keyless start, a digital instrument console with turn-by-turn navigation and a separate seat opening button.

Hero Xoom 160 was also showcased at the 2024 edition of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. It gets a massive underseat storage space which can swallow a full-sized helmet, besides other small stuff. The scooter gets a 240 mm front disc brake as standard fitment while there is a drum unit at the rear. As for suspension, it boasts telescopic forks upfront and dual springs at the rear.

Hero MotoCorp appears to be on a launching spree as the brand has announced the price of four new products in the last couple of days, besides the Xoom 160. The 2025 Hero Destini 125 price was revealed a couple of days back while today Xpulse 210, Xtreme 250R and Xoom 125 were launched at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

It was expected that Hero would also showcase the Karizma XMR 250 and Vida Z at the auto exhibition but we believe that they will be kept for a later stage.