Soon-Launching Volkswagen T-Roc SUV Spotted Testing In India

Volkswagen T-Roc could be launched in India early next year in a single-spec fully-loaded trim; the SUV is expected to be powered by a 1.5-litre 150 hp petrol engine

The speculations of Volkswagen launching the T-Roc in India, taking advantage of the homologation rules framed by the government, have been on the internet for several months now. But putting things into perspective for the first time, the premium SUV has been spied testing on local roads.

Caught on camera on the outskirts of Pune, the test mule has been wearing a spiral camouflage synonymous with the VW Group while exposing the headlamps, tail lamps and fog lamp area. The T-Roc sits on the flexible MQB architecture used by a variety of global models including the Tiguan that is already on sale in India.

The T-Roc was a long time coming for the German conglomerate as the production model debuted only three years after the concept was showcased at the 2014 Geneva Motor Show in Switzerland. The five-seater is known for its sportier attire compared to other SUV within Volkswagen’s range and is wider than the Tiguan.

The exterior of the test prototype looks almost similar to the one sold internationally with a clean front fascia comprising of slender headlamps, LED Daytime Running Lights positioned between the headlamps and just above the fog lamp cluster doubling up as turn blinkers, wide central air inlet, wraparound horizontal LED tail lamps, raked windshield and more.

The high ground clearance, roof rails, chromed window line and sturdy pillars ensure a butch stance for the T-Roc and it is topped off by the large diameter wheels. Expect the T-Roc to be brought into the country via CBU (Completely Built Up) channel and priced around Rs. 21 lakh (ex-showroom).

It could be sold in a limited number of variants or in a single-spec fully-loaded trim and will more likely be powered by the 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI petrol engine good enough to produce a maximum power output of 150 horsepower.

It could be connected to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic as the only transmission option during the front wheels. The T-Roc is believed to be showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo before going on sale.