Soon-Launching Toyota Hyryder Hybrid SUV – Expected Prices

Toyota Hyryder will go on sale next month in India and it will be offered with mild-hybrid and strong hybrid powertrains

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) unveiled the Urban Cruiser Hyryder a couple of weeks ago and its mass production will commence in August 2022 ahead of its market launch in the same month. The display units of the Hyryder have already started reaching dealerships across the country. The reservations for the midsize SUV have begun and is expected to be priced competitively.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be available in a total of four variants and it will be powered by a 1.5-litre K15C DualJet mild-hybrid petrol and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder Atkinson Cycle TNGA strong hybrid petrol engine. The mild-hybrid (Neo Drive) variants will be available in E, S, G, and V grades while the self-charging strong hybrid will be retailed in S, G, and V variants.

Since the K15C mild-hybrid unit is localised heavily by Maruti Suzuki, we can expect the entry-level prices of the Toyota Hyryder to start from Rs. 9.8-9.85 lakh (ex-showroom). With the ISG (Integrated Starter Generator) technology, it develops 101 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 135 Nm of peak torque at 4,400 rpm. It is linked with a five-speed MT or a six-speed AT with paddle shifters.

It will be the only powertrain to be sold with a first-in-segment all-wheel drive configuration as its prices could go up to Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom). The segment-first strong hybrid mill utilises a 1.5-litre petrol engine with THS (Toyota Hybrid System). It features an e-drive transmission. The petrol mill makes 91 bhp and 122 Nm of torque.

The electric motor is capable of 79 bhp and 141 Nm of torque, and the entire hybrid system output is rated at 114 bhp. The self-charging strong hybrid variant boasts an EV-only mode to generate higher fuel efficiency and ensure low emission standards. The strong hybrid variants could cost between Rs. 14 lakh and Rs. 19.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Hyryder will be available in seven single-tone and four dual-tone colour schemes. The features list will comprise a nine-inch touchscreen, six airbags, HUD, a 360-degree camera system, wireless charging pad, cruise control, reclining rear seats, ambient lighting and so on.