Soon-Launching Tata Curvv EV – All Top Features Detailed

Tata Curvv EV will be packed with features such as a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital cluster, Level 2 ADAS, a panoramic sunroof, etc

The Tata Curvv EV will go on sale on August 7, 2024 and it has already been revealed. Its brochure has leaked giving us an in-depth look into all the premium features. Based on the Acti.ev platform, which debuted inn the Punch EV, the electrified Curvv will become the first midsize electric SUV coupe in India and it will also boast the largest boot in its segment.

It will be equipped with a large battery pack, likely capable of a range of around 600 km. The exterior will come with LED projector headlamps, a welcome and goodbye signature sequence, end-to-end LED DRLs, sequential turn signals, and 18-inch alloy wheels with an aero-pattern design. The squared wheel arches and piano black cladding enhance its SUV character.

Inside the cabin, the Tata Curvv EV is packed with equipment such as ventilated front seats, a six-way power adjustable driver seat, multi-mood ambient lighting, and a large panoramic sunroof with mood lighting. The segment-first powered tailgate with gesture activation is accompanied by leatherette seats, a leather-wrapped four-spoke steering wheel and multi-drive modes.

Other highlights are paddle shifters for multi-mode regeneration, 60:40 split seats and a frunk. As for safety, the five-seater gets six airbags, Electronic Stability Program and Electric Parking Brake with auto hold as standard. Customers will also get Level 2 ADAS enabling lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and a 360-degree camera system with blind spot view.

A 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system by Harman with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility sits in the middle and the Curvv EV will also be equipped with a JBL sound system featuring nine speakers including a subwoofer, Arcade.ev app suite offering 20+ applications, and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster with embedded maps.

Being an electric vehicle, it supports fast charging and features a 7.2 kW charger as standard while Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) and Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technologies are also standard. V2V allows for charging other vehicles, while V2L transforms the car into a mobile power source for appliances, perfect for outdoor adventures. The launch of the Curvv EV will be followed by its ICE sibling and it will compete against a host of ICE midsize SUVs.