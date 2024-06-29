Soon-Launching New Midsize SUVs In India You Should Wait For

Here are three upcoming midsize SUVs that are set to launch in India in the coming months from Tata, Hyundai, and Citroen

In the coming months, India’s automotive market is set to witness the launch of new midsize internal combustion engine SUVs from major manufacturers like Hyundai, Tata, and Citroen. This segment is highly competitive, with several car brands vying for dominance and consumer interest. These upcoming models are expected to bring fresh options to the market, intensifying the competition further.

1. Tata Curvv:

In February, Tata unveiled the production model of the Curvv concept at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. The electric variant is scheduled for release in Q3 CY2024, with the internal combustion engine (ICE) version following by the end of the year. The ICE Curvv will feature a new 1.2L DI turbo petrol and a 1.5L turbo diesel engine.

The 1.2L DI turbocharged petrol engine in the ICE Tata Curvv will produce 125 PS of maximum power and 225 Nm of torque, while the 1.5L turbo diesel engine will deliver 115 PS and 260 Nm of torque. Buyers can choose between manual and automatic transmission options.

2. Citroen Basalt:

Citroen unveiled the Basalt Vision coupe concept a few months ago. It is scheduled to be released in its production form in the latter half of this year. Positioned above the C3 Aircross, the Basalt Vision will directly compete with the upcoming Tata Curvv, targeting the coupe SUV segment.

Built on the extensively localised CMP architecture, the Citroen Basalt will feature a 1.2L turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine, the same as the one found in the C3 Aircross, delivering 110 PS. This five-seater SUV is expected to be offered with both manual and automatic transmission options

3. Hyundai Alcazar Facelift:

Hyundai is preparing to launch the facelifted Alcazar. The updated model will feature notable cosmetic revisions and an enhanced cabin with a host of new features. It will continue to be available in six- and seven-seater configurations and is expected to be equipped with the latest technology, including a 10.25-inch touchscreen, digital cluster, ventilated seats, Level 2 ADAS, and a panoramic sunroof. The powertrain options will remain the same, with petrol and diesel engines paired with manual and automatic transmission choices.