Soon-Launching New Mahindra SUVs You Should Know About

Mahindra will more likely launch the Thar Armada, XUV 3X0 EV, and XUV.e8 in India during the remaining months of this calendar year

Mahindra & Mahindra has plans to introduce up to 23 new vehicles before the end of the decade. The brand aims to expand across various segments, including electric vehicles, while also bolstering its current lineup of ICE SUVs. This strategy is designed to increase its market share in the coming years.

In the remaining months of this calendar year, we expect Mahindra to launch three additional new SUVs. Here is a detailed overview of them:

1. Mahindra XUV 3X0 EV:

While speculation has quieted down following the launch of the XUV 3XO, Mahindra might still reveal an electric version of this model in the coming months, positioning it below the XUV400 in their lineup. This variant is expected to deliver a driving range of over 350 km, competing directly with the base models of the Nexon EV. However, official confirmation is still pending.

2. 5-Door Mahindra Thar:

The five-door Mahindra Thar will more likely debut around August this year. Built on an extended version of the current three-door’s ladder frame chassis, this new model will provide additional features and increased space while retaining its off-road capabilities. It will continue to offer the 2.2L diesel, 1.5L diesel, and 2.0L petrol engines, with both manual and automatic transmission options.

Based on the spy images, the Mahindra Thar Armada is likely to feature a 10.25-inch touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a sunroof, electrically operated and ventilated front seats, automatic AC, rear AC vents, reading lamps for rear passengers, six standard airbags, ADAS, and a 360-degree camera system.

3. Mahindra XUV.e8:

Mahindra plans to launch the XUV.e8, an electric SUV derived from the XUV700 in December 2024 in India. Its exterior design will mirror the conceptual version, while the interior will boast a triple-screen layout and a new two-spoke steering wheel. Constructed on the INGLO architecture, the XUV.e8 is projected to offer a claimed range exceeding 450 km. Once released, it will serve as Mahindra’s flagship electric SUV.