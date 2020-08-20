Soon-Launching New Gen Hyundai Elite i20 Spotted On Video

The third-generation Hyundai Elite i20 is expected to launch in India during this festive season with a thoroughly upgraded exterior and interior

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has the Elite i20 as one of its top selling models in the domestic market. As the Grand i10 and Creta had already received their respective new generation upgrades, the Elite i20 is waiting to get a big update in the coming months. The South Korean auto major has been tasting success with the new Creta and it will looking to do the same with the upcoming Elite i20.

Earlier this year, the Euro-spec Hyundai i20 was unveiled and the India-bound model replicates its styling going by the spy shots we have seen over the last several months. It must be noted that the B2 segment hatchback will be entering its third generation in India and its launch was expected to happen around August but the health crisis appears to have postponed it a little bit.

We now have a fresh spy video of the forthcoming Hyundai Elite i20 wearing black wrap and camouflage. It looks to be a high-spec variant as the newly designed 16-inch alloy wheels can be clearly witnessed. Moreover, the revamped rear end shows new LED graphics for the tail lamps alongside high-mounted stop lamp and an updated bumper.



The front end will comprise of sleeker headlamps, new LED Daytime Running Lights, restyled bumper and sportier fog lamp section. The spy video also points the finger at the shark fin antenna. Compared to the outgoing model, the overall dimensions will differ on the new version as updates to the platform meant the cabin will offer more space for the occupants.

As for the engine options, the 2021 Hyundai Elite i20 will more likely be powered by three BSVI compliant units: a 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine with manual and automatic transmission choices.

The interior will also gain a number of new features including a large touchscreen infotainment system, automatic AC, engine start/stop button, multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, new instrument cluster and so on.