Soon-Launching Citroen C3 Prices To Likely Start From Rs. 6 Lakh

Citroen C3 will be powered by a 1.2-litre Puretech petrol engine developing a maximum power output of 81 hp in NA and 108 hp in turbo trims

Citroen India is preparing to launch the C3 compact hatchback in the domestic market on July 20, 2022 and its bookings have commenced across twenty dealerships present in the country in nineteen cities. The Citroen C3 will be offered in six different exterior body colours and two interior trims options while a host of custom accessories are also provided.

The five-seater will be uniquely positioned in the market as it will compete against a variety of rivals including Tata Punch micro SUV, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and some variants of other compact SUVs. The C3 is expected to be priced aggressively in the market, courtesy of it carrying a high local content and is rolled out of the brand’s production facility in Tamil Nadu.

A leaked document from Citroen suggests that the C3 compact hatchback will be available in a total of two grades namely Live and Feel across six different trims: 1.2 Petrol Live, 1.2 Petrol Feel, 1.2 Petrol Feel Vibe Pack, 1.2 Petrol Feel Dual Tone, 1.2 Petrol Feel Dual Tone Vibe Pack and 1.2 Turbo Petrol Feel Dual Tone Vibe Pack.

The base price of the Citroen C3 1.2 Petrol Live is expected to be around Rs. 6 lakh while the top-end 1.2 Turbo Petrol Feel Dual Tone Vibe Pack variant could cost Rs. 8.5 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). If these prices turn into reality, Citroen could have a winner on its hands as it definitely needs a volume seller considering the less favourable sales tally for C5 Aircross.

The C3 is equipped with a 1.2-litre Puretech petrol engine developing a maximum power output of 81 hp in its NA guise while the turbo variant of the same mill pushes out 108 hp and 190 Nm. The former is linked with a five-speed manual gearbox while the latter is paired with a six-speed manual transmission only.

The naturally-aspirated version has a claimed fuel efficiency of 19.8 kmpl and the turbo model has it at 19.4 kmpl and is claimed to accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 10 seconds. It has a bootspace capacity of 315 litres.